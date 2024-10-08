Azazie Teams Up with Iconic Designer Christian Siriano for an Exclusive Bridal Collaboration

Collection Set to Debut During New York Bridal Fashion Week on October 8th

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-tailer known for its stylish and affordable bridal and occasion wear, is excited to announce a partnership with the legendary fashion designer Christian Siriano. This exclusive designer collaboration is set to launch on October 8th during New York Bridal Fashion Week, marking a pivotal moment for both brands in the bridal industry.

Christian Siriano Bridal for Azazie

This special collection, designed by Siriano himself in collaboration with Azazie's talented design team, features 18 elegant bridesmaid dresses and 13 stunning wedding gowns, all priced under $1,200. The collection reflects Siriano's iconic haute couture style, blended seamlessly with Azazie's mission to offer high-quality, affordable fashion for modern brides and bridesmaids.

Christian Siriano, a household name in the fashion and bridal industry, has dressed some of the most iconic figures in Hollywood. Known for his ability to design for every body type and his impeccable craftsmanship, Siriano's partnership with Azazie is poised to deliver a new level of sophistication to bridal fashion while staying true to the brand's ethos of affordability. Siriano and Azazie both aim to ensure inclusivity, making sure that every bride and bridesmaid, regardless of size or shape, has the opportunity to feel beautiful and confident in a dress that fits perfectly, all without compromising on style or elegance.

"I've always believed that fashion should be for everyone, and partnering with Azazie allows us to make couture-inspired bridal and bridesmaid dresses accessible to more people," said Christian Siriano. "We designed each piece with the modern bride in mind, blending traditional elegance with a touch of drama that I think brides and bridesmaids are going to love."

Siriano added, "Creating this collection with Azazie has been such an exciting process. I wanted to ensure that every bride, regardless of her budget, could have access to a dress that makes her feel beautiful and confident on her special day, without sacrificing style or quality."

"We are thrilled to partner with Christian Siriano, one of the industry's most respected and influential designers," said Daniel Sanchez, Creative Director of Azazie. "This collaboration elevates the Azazie brand by bringing high-fashion design to a more accessible price point, ensuring that every bride has the opportunity to feel luxurious on her special day." This partnership with Christian Siriano marks the beginning of a strategic initiative for Azazie to establish more designer partnerships, positioning the brand as the go-to destination for exclusive bridal collaborations. By aligning with top-tier designers, Azazie aims to elevate its offerings, providing customers with unparalleled access to high-fashion bridal and bridesmaid designs at affordable price points. This collaboration reflects the company's ongoing commitment to delivering both quality and style while expanding its presence in the bridal fashion industry.

The collection will be available exclusively on Azazie.com on October 8th in conjunction with the debut at New York Bridal Fashion Week

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at www.azazie.com .

About Christian Siriano:

Award-winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano has established himself as a tour de force in the fashion world since launching his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Siriano's designs have been worn by today's biggest names including current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and VPOTUS Kamala Harris, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Coolidge, to name but a few. Having just celebrated the brand's 15-year anniversary, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever-changing fashion industry. As a result, Christian's work has been featured in a multitude of prestigious museum exhibits including his first-ever solo work retrospective titled "Christian Siriano: People Are People" at SCAD in Savannah and Atlanta, respectively, as well as The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. He's also contributed pieces to Kensington Palace's largest exhibition to date titled "Crown to Couture," the "Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear" exhibition at the V&A, "Grit to Glamour" at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and The MET Costume Institute where he broke a Met Gala record for having three separate looks featured in the 2021 exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Christian himself was also named among Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2018 for his leading contributions to body diversity on the runway and red carpet, was a member of Forbes' 30 Under 30 class of 2015, and was the youngest person to ever appear on Crain's "40 Under 40" list at age 24.

Apart from his thriving fashion empire, Christian has been the host and mentor for Bravo's hit series "Project Runway" and recently added best-selling author (Dresses to Dream About and Dresses to Dream About: Deluxe Edition) and interior designer (Siriano Interiors) to his impressive list of credits. This past Spring saw the launch of the second collection of his furniture line and this Fall he'll release a new book called CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: THE NEW RED CARPET.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525242/Christian_Siriano_Bridal_Azazie.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525241/Christian_Siriano_Bridal_Azazie_Logo.jpg