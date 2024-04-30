Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Launches Azazie Studio

Why the leading wedding DTC brand is investing in Experiential Marketing

LOS ANGELES, Calif. , April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the renowned online wedding retailer, is thrilled to announce the launch of Azazie Studio, a groundbreaking concept set to redefine real-life wedding and formal experiences. With Azazie Studio, influencers, the media, and celebrities can now embark on an immersive journey at Azazie's wedding and formal showroom, the central hub for all Azazie events and activities.

Located in the heart of Beverly Hills at 185 N Robertson Blvd, Azazie Studio offers a luxurious and intimate setting designed to cater to the unique needs and desires of influential talent partaking in wedding and red carpet events.

Monthly, the showroom will play host to expansive events, bridal celebrations, exclusive style and influencer appointments, as well as curated gifting suites and press previews—all accessible by appointment only.

"Our showroom's overarching objective is to amplify brand awareness, elevate exposure, and boost impressions across all PR and brand channels. Spanning media publications and various social media platforms, we aim to lead the way in all things experiential," said Charles Zhong, CEO of Azazie.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce Azazie Studio to brides everywhere," continued Charles Zhong. "With Azazie Studio, we're bringing a new level of sophistication, customization, and joy to the bridal shopping experience. Our mission is to empower every woman to feel confident, beautiful, and truly herself for any special moment in her life."

What sets Azazie Studio apart is its innovative approach to providing influential talent with the opportunity to have their ultimate bridal fittings alongside their bridal party.

From the moment a bride walks through the door, she is greeted by the Azazie team, who is committed to making her vision a reality. Whether she's seeking a classic ball gown, a sleek mermaid silhouette, or a bohemian-inspired look, Azazie Studio offers an extensive collection of wedding dresses to suit every style and budget, as well as those of her wedding party. Talent who have attended fittings this Spring 2024 include Delaney Childs, Hannah Ann Sluss, Remi Cruz, Vanessa Chen, and Pau Dictado.

In addition to its curated selection of bridal gowns, Azazie Studio also provides a range of customizable options, allowing women to tailor their dresses to perfection. The showroom is split into two categories - one dedicated to our bridal and bridesmaids collection, and Azazie Atelier, our elevated evening wear collection perfect for red carpet and gala dressing.

But Azazie Studio is more than just a place to find the perfect dress; it's a destination for inspiration, support, and celebration. Women can enjoy exclusive access to styling sessions, bridal workshops, previews, and fittings, all designed to make the outfit not just the memorable moment. Azazie Studio will be launching in April 2024. For more information about Azazie Studio, stay tuned on our social channels @azazieofficial .

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-tailer, providing an array of bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, evening wear, and accessories. Designed in Los Angeles, Azazie disrupts the traditional wedding industry by presenting made-to-order gowns at an affordable price point. The brand is dedicated to promoting body-positive fashion, ensuring that all dresses, available in sizes 0-30, are meticulously cut and sewn to order. Explore our website, where you'll discover hundreds of bridal and bridesmaid gowns and dresses, spanning over 80+ enticing color options.

