Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Releases Q1 Consumer Data Revealing Bridal Industry Trend

The Aisle Report by Azazie Releases Its Quarterly Consumer Data and Trends

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and occasion wear brand has released its latest Aisle Report, a quarterly consumer data report that looks into bridal industry trends and insights. The Q1 report polled over 42,500 customers, gathering invaluable trend forecasting for all parts of the industry.

With weddings and the festivities around them seemingly bigger than ever, this consumer report covered topics that spanned across preferred wedding timelines and vendors, what couples found necessary for the day, and wedding preparations.

The most popular bridesmaid dresses for Azazie were Bondi, Charlize, and Davis, and couples flocked to bridesmaid dresses and groomsmen accessories in colors such as Eucalyptus, Black, and Dusty Blue. The topics covered included statistics and key highlights that revealed the below:

Color of décor : These findings showed that brides preferred colorful décor over all-white trimmings, with 74% preferring pops of color.

: These findings showed that brides preferred colorful décor over all-white trimmings, with 74% preferring pops of color. Wedding Cake : Traditional cakes are slightly overtaking simplistic or over-the-top designs, with 40.33% preferring two-tier cakes, 37% preferring three-tier cakes, and 22.67% preferring one-tier cakes.

: Traditional cakes are slightly overtaking simplistic or over-the-top designs, with 40.33% preferring two-tier cakes, 37% preferring three-tier cakes, and 22.67% preferring one-tier cakes. Wedding-Day Footwear : Between sandals, pumps, and sneakers, brides preferred the more formal styles – pumps accounted for 50% of bride's choices, with sandals in second place at 34%, and sneakers at 16.33%.

: Between sandals, pumps, and sneakers, brides preferred the more formal styles – pumps accounted for 50% of bride's choices, with sandals in second place at 34%, and sneakers at 16.33%. Wedding-Day Theme : Among the collected data, couples leaned the most toward traditional/classic décor (54.33%), followed by Bohemian décor (19%), Unique / Trendy (16.33%), and Grand Glam Décor (10.67%).

: Among the collected data, couples leaned the most toward traditional/classic décor (54.33%), followed by Bohemian décor (19%), Unique / Trendy (16.33%), and Grand Glam Décor (10.67%). Social Media Guidance : Pinterest reigns supreme – with nearly 70% of couples preferring to find inspiration there, and only 30.67% finding inspiration through Instagram saves.

: Pinterest reigns supreme – with nearly 70% of couples preferring to find inspiration there, and only 30.67% finding inspiration through Instagram saves. Precious Stones : Lab-grown diamonds are seeing a sharp increase in interest – dominating nearly half of couples preferences (53.33% preferred natural vs. 46.67% preferred lab-grown).

: Lab-grown diamonds are seeing a sharp increase in interest – dominating nearly half of couples preferences (53.33% preferred natural vs. 46.67% preferred lab-grown). Wedding Size: The most popular response among those polled was between 100 – 200, with 39% saying their wedding would be under 150 people, 31% estimating under 100 people, 17% estimating under 200 people, and 12% estimating under 50 people.

The most popular response among those polled was between 100 – 200, with 39% saying their wedding would be under 150 people, 31% estimating under 100 people, 17% estimating under 200 people, and 12% estimating under 50 people. Music for the Night : DJs were preferred over bands, at a 70% vs. 29% split.

: DJs were preferred over bands, at a 70% vs. 29% split. Wedding-Day Locale : Outdoor weddings were preferred over indoor weddings, 58% to 42%. Fall & Summer weddings were tied at 34.33% in popularity, followed by spring weddings (26.66%) and lastly winter weddings (4.66%).

: Outdoor weddings were preferred over indoor weddings, 58% to 42%. Fall & Summer weddings were tied at 34.33% in popularity, followed by spring weddings (26.66%) and lastly winter weddings (4.66%). Cocktail Hour : This emerging trend proved to be incredibly popular; 89% of couples planned to hold a cocktail hour, while 11% preferred to skip out.

: This emerging trend proved to be incredibly popular; 89% of couples planned to hold a cocktail hour, while 11% preferred to skip out. Wedding-Day Photos: 57.33% of couples opted into the "first look" with a photographer. When it comes to timing, 56% took photos ahead of the ceremony, 42.66% during the cocktail hour, and only 1.33% at the end of the night.

Azazie is the leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-tailer, providing an array of bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, evening wear, and accessories.

