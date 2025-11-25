AZAZIE ANNOUNCES LOS ANGELES POP-UP EVENT -- BUDGET-FRIENDLY CHANCE FOR BRIDES-TO-BE TO FIND THEIR DREAM DRESS IN PERSON

Nov 25, 2025, 16:10 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion brand, is bringing its highly anticipated Los Angeles Pop-Up to Universal City for one day only on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Brides-to-be, bridal parties, and fashion lovers are invited to explore Azazie's most-loved gowns and discover incredible deals—including discounts of up to 85% off, giving brides the chance to purchase their dream wedding dress in person for a severe fraction of the original price.

Located at 555 Universal Hollywood Drive, Universal City, CA 91608, the pop-up will be open from 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. and will provide guests an exclusive opportunity to browse, try on, and purchase dresses in person across multiple categories, including:

  • Wedding Dresses
  • Bridesmaid Dresses
  • Formal/Atelier Dresses

With sizes ranging from 00–30, Azazie continues its commitment to inclusive sizing and an accessible, stress-free shopping experience.

What Guests Can Expect

  • In-Person Try-Ons: Shop and try on Azazie's most popular gowns and dresses.
  • Exclusive Pop-Up Discounts: Save up to 85% off select styles available only at the event.
  • Budget-Friendly Prices: Brides-to-be can find their dream wedding dress for just a couple of hundred dollars, making this a rare, accessible opportunity.
  • "Ruffle" Giveaway: Guests can enter to win instant coupons ranging from $5 to $20 to use on-site.
  • Beautiful Photo-Op Moment: Celebrate after purchasing your dream dress by taking a social media photo with props like veils, bouquets, and signs reading "I Said Yes to the Dress," "Proud Bridesmaid," "Team Bride," and "It's Giving Best Dressed." Guests who post on social media will receive a further discount on their dress.
  • Wide Size Range: Dresses available in sizes 00–30.
  • Final Sale Purchases: All pop-up sales are final; no returns or exchanges will be accepted.

Ticket Options

  • General Admission — FREE
  • Early Access VIP Ticket — $30
    Gain first entry and early access to the best selection.

Tickets available now: Get Ticket HERE

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Location: 555 Universal Hollywood Drive, Universal City, CA 91608
Phone: +1 618-742-3059
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE AZAZIE

