Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Releases Q3 Consumer Data Revealing Bridal Industry Trends

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, released its Q3 consumer data polling of more than 62,411 customers. The Aisle Report is  Azazie's record of consumer information and trends, the latest resource that is released on a quarterly basis.

Azazie unveiled data, collected from July 2023 through September 2023, on brides' wedding preparations and choices, including the statistics and key highlights revealing:

  • Bridesmaid Dress Choices: A notable 69% of brides are embracing individuality by mixing and matching bridesmaid dress styles.
  • Accessory Considerations: Regarding accessories, 67% considered jewelry, 29% opted for a hair accessory, 1% chose gloves, and 1% selected a shawl to complement their wedding dress.
  • Influence on Dress Choices: Celebrity wedding dresses had minimal impact, with 90% stating no influence.
  • Wedding Dress Repurposing: A majority, 76% prefer to preserve their wedding dress as a keepsake rather than repurpose or reuse it.
  • Shopping Companions: The majority of brides, 77%, were accompanied by their maid of honor during wedding dress shopping, while 14% accompanied by their mothers, and 7% selected their best friend.
  • Sleeve and Silhouette Preferences: 31% preferred strapless sleeves, 12% opted for long sleeves, 29% chose short sleeves, and 27% favored off-the-shoulder styles. In terms of silhouettes, 61% chose A-line, 19% preferred mermaid, 12% selected ball gown, and 8% chose trumpet.
  • Layways and Financial Assistance: A significant 93% of brides opted for layaway plans, while 76% received financial assistance from family members for their wedding expenses.

Black, Dusty Blue, and Eucalyptus were the top three most popular colors for Azazie's bridesmaid dresses. Back, bow, and one-shoulder details emerged as the most popular bridal trends, demonstrating the contemporary styles that brides are embracing for their special day.

View and download the full Q3 results on The Aisle Report here.

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley,  Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors,  Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs.  Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at  www.azazie.com.

