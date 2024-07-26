Azazie Unveils Fashion Forward Atelier Collection - "Secret Garden"

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading DTC e-tailer for all things bridal and occasion wear, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest collection, "Secret Garden," under the exclusive Atelier line. This new collection draws inspiration from the enchanting beauty of a hidden garden, featuring ethereal designs and intricate details that promise to captivate any crowd for that special occasion.

Embracing fall 2024's fashion-forward trends, the collection features rich autumnal hues, lace corsets, 3-D floral appliqués, and showstopping intricate embroidery that captures the essence of the season. Expect to see a bold use of deep jewel tones, metallic threads, and oversized floral patterns that reflect the latest runway trends. The Atelier "Secret Garden" collection is novelty fabric-driven, using fabrics that are not available in any other Azazie category, giving our customers a fresh new perspective. From luxe to low-key, there's a dress trend you'll want to transplant into your fall fashion wardrobe for any occasion whether it's as a wedding guest, a night out in the city or simply dressed down with a pair of chic sneakers as you're headed to the farmers market over the weekend.

The "Secret Garden" collection is available exclusively on Azazie's official website ( www.azazie.com ). Prices range from $79 to $499, and offers sizes ranging from 0 - 30.

