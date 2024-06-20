AZDS and Way Launch Fully Integrated Rooms + Experiences Reservation Journey for Hotels and Resorts

Historically when booking online, guests have been required to book their rooms in one transaction and subsequently reserve experiences through disparate third-party systems, outside of the room-booking process. In a world where consumers are increasingly seeking to spend time and money on immersive experiences while traveling, the ability for guests to build a full itinerary directly through a property's website is a critical evolution for hospitality brands looking to drive more revenue and increase guest satisfaction.

This new integration eliminates the need for separate bookings and upselling efforts and allows hotels to increase their average order value while optimizing their website for conversions. Guests can even reserve multiple hotels in one transaction, with bespoke experiences associated with every stop on their journey.

This joint solution combines Way's all-in-one experiential platform, which makes it easy for brands to launch and scale experiences such as ticketed dinners, host-led activities, and onsite amenities directly on their website, with the industry-leading hotel & resort RevRaise booking technology by AZDS adding this integration, RevRaise Experience, to the market for the first time.

"We are very proud to be able to introduce experiences to our RevRaise product, giving hotels the ability to sell rooms, activities & experiences in the same transaction, which has been a pipe dream of the hospitality industry for far too long," said Adam Deflorian, Founder & CEO of AZDS. "Our design, development, and product teams have done a tremendous job executing the vision to create a single cart experience within our RevRaise hotel booking engine. In many other industries you can buy multiple products all at the same time, and it's our belief travelers around the world should be able to do that with their vacations also."

"Way's vision is to elevate the way people interact with brands through experiences. This combined effort with AZDS empowers guests to customize their trip with a simple, all-in-one booking process that leads to a truly experiential stay. By enabling hotels and resorts to create the same level of luxury across both digital and physical experiences, they deepen their connection with their guests. This integration is the first of its kind; the only solution bringing rooms and experiences together, providing guests with effortless discovery and booking options precisely when they need them," said Michael Stocker, Co-Founder & CEO of Way.

The new combined solution embeds the integrated booking experience directly into a hotel's website, reducing the loss of traffic and conversions and enhancing the property's overall brand. With less drop off and bifurcation in the online customer journey, hotels and resorts can track more guest data than ever and gain valuable insights into guest behavior throughout the entire digital funnel.

In addition, properties can offset operational costs along with the need for additional third-party platforms by implementing this all-in-one solution.

For more information, visit the official websites of either AZDS or Way:

www.AZDS.com

www.way.co

About AZDS

Founded in 2006, with offices in North America and Europe, AZDS Interactive Group is the world's leading full-service digital agency for the luxury hospitality industry, offering innovative marketing and technology solutions to top-tier luxury travel brands that improve their branded guest experience and deliver measurable conversion and revenue increases.

Their portfolio of renowned clients includes 750+ of the world's leading luxury travel & hospitality brands across 5 continents, including Montage International, Rosewood Hotel Group, AMAN, Raffles Hotels, The Oetker Collection, Virgin Hotels, The Set Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and many more.

As part of their all-encompassing digital services, AZDS acts as a true partner to provide the entire suite of digital marketing & platforms, from sophisticated website design & development to mobile apps, digital media, email marketing, business intelligence, and more, as well as the company's signature SaaS product, RevRaise, the preferred custom, conversion-increasing booking engine for the world's most discerning luxury hotels & resorts. Full details can be found online at www.AZDS.com

About Way

Way is the category-leading B2B technology for brands to unlock the extraordinary power of experiences. In a world where 76% of consumers would rather spend their money on experiences over material goods, Way provides the technology for brands to meet this rapidly changing consumer behavior.

Way emerged in 2020 as a solution for the hospitality industry to build brand loyalty and drive new experiential revenue at scale. Since then, leaders including Hyatt Hotels, Graduate Hotels, AutoCamp, Auberge Resort Collection, and hundreds of others leverage Way's all-in-one experiential platform to launch and scale unforgettable experiences — from hot air balloon rides above Mexico City to truffle hunting in the French countryside. Learn more by visiting way.co.

