Azenta Announces Collaboration with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation to Support its Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Research

Azenta has been Selected by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation as its Sample Management Services Provider for its Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) CAPTURE and SIRQC Clinical Registries

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced it has been selected by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (the "Foundation") as its sample management services provider for two of its large-scale prospective research cohorts, CAPTURE IBD and IBD SIRQC, which investigate pediatric and surgical care for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Azenta will provide sample management services, including sample processing, analysis, logistics, and storage for these pivotal studies.

These studies are part of the Foundation's IBD Plexus® research ecosystem and data platform that redefines how the research community studies Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis to advance next-generation discoveries and novel therapies. The platform offers a rich research ecosystem for academic and life science researchers, providing prospective, longitudinal, and well-phenotyped data linked to biosamples to accelerate answering high-impact, patient-prioritized questions, and drive a revolutionary approach toward faster cures.

CAPTURE IBD (Cohort for Pediatric Translational and Clinical Research in Inflammatory Bowel Disease) is a multi-center, longitudinal study designed to advance precision medicine in pediatric IBD. CAPTURE is looking to enroll several thousand pediatric patients at 12 participating sites in the United States.

IBD SIRQC (Surgical Innovation, Research, and Quality Collaborative) is the Foundation's first-ever surgical research initiative designed as a longitudinal surgical cohort that will track long-term surgery outcomes including post-procedure complications and disease recurrence. SIRQC is looking to enroll 5,000 patients at 9 participating sites in the United States.

"The integration of novel pediatric and surgical data and biosamples into the IBD Plexus platform is critical to advance understanding of the complexity of IBD and develop precision medicine strategies," said Angela Dobes, Senior Vice President, IBD Plexus, Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. "We selected Azenta to support our CAPTURE and SIRQC research initiatives because of their high-quality, centralized sample management services and strong customer support. We look forward to continuing the partnership."

"Azenta is delighted to be expanding our relationship with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation by supporting these critical studies that have the potential to accelerate breakthroughs for the Crohn's and ulcerative colitis community," said Kathi Shea, Vice President and General Manager of Sample and Repository Services at Azenta. "Our support of the Foundation goes back many years supporting clinical trial samples using our core storage and GENEWIZ Multiomics & Synthesis Solutions. We are proud to have been selected to support this prestigious organization."

About Crohn's &Colitis Foundation

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with the mission of curing Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the quality of life for the millions of Americans living with IBD. The Foundation's work is dramatically accelerating the research process, while also providing extensive educational and support resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public.

To learn more about the IBD Plexus® program, visit https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/research/plexus

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

Azenta's use of third-party trademarks and brands are for identification only and does not imply affiliation or endorsement. All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

