Azenta Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2024, Ended December 31, 2023

News provided by

Azenta

07 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023.


















Quarter Ended

Dollars in millions, except per share data

December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

Change


2023

2023

2022

Prior Qtr

Prior Yr.

Revenue from Continuing Operations

$

154

$

172

$

178

(10)

%

(13)

%

   Organic growth












(15)

%

Sample Management Solutions

$

79

$

82

$

75

(3)

%

5

%

Multiomics

$

63

$

61

$

61

3

%

3

%

B Medical Systems

$

13

$

29

$

42

(57)

%

(70)

%
















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$

(0.28)

$

0.05

$

(0.15)

(690)

%

(79)

%

Diluted EPS Total

$

(0.28)

$

0.06

$

(0.15)

(591)

%

(79)

%
















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$

0.02

$

0.13

$

0.12

(80)

%

(80)

%

Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

$

5

$

8

$

12

(43)

%

(62)

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations

3.0 %

4.6 %

6.7 %






Management Comments
"First quarter results came in ahead of expectations as we continued to deliver against our objectives on the top and bottom line," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "We have made good progress on our cost reduction initiatives and are seeing the benefits of these actions. This quarter marked our third consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. Even in a softer market environment, we remain positive about our position as we move through fiscal 2024, and we believe that the actions we have taken over the past several months will allow us to continue to outgrow the market." 

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

  • Revenue was $154 million, down 13% year over year. Organic revenue declined 15% year over year, which excludes the impacts of foreign exchange tailwinds of 1% and a 1% contribution from acquisitions. The year-over-year revenue decline was mainly attributable to lower B Medical Systems ("B Medical") revenue. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 2% on an organic basis. In addition, the Consumables and Instruments ("C&I") business remained a headwind to growth in the first quarter on a year-over-year basis. Excluding B Medical and C&I, revenue grew 5% on an organic basis. 
  • Sample Management Solutions revenue was $79 million, up 5% year over year.
    • Organic revenue, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange and revenue from acquisitions, grew 1%, driven by continued strength in large-automated Store Systems and Sample Repository Solutions, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in the C&I business. Excluding the C&I business, the segment grew 9% on an organic basis.
  • Multiomics revenue was $63 million, up 3% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 2% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Gene Synthesis and Next-generation sequencing services, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.
  • B Medical Systems revenue was $13 million, down 70% year over year.
    • Organic revenue declined 71% due to lower order volume in the quarter compared to the prior year, primarily attributable to timing of orders.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

  • Operating loss was $27 million. Operating margin was (17.3%), down 180 basis points year over year.
    • Gross margin was 39.9%, down 160 basis points year over year primarily due to product mix in B Medical, as well as increased amortization costs.
    • Operating expenses were $88 million, down 13% year over year, driven by the impact of cost reduction actions implemented in fiscal year 2023, lower bad debt expense, decreased corporate expenses related to the accelerated share repurchase and governance-related costs, and lower commissions expense in B Medical.
  • Other income included $10 million of net interest income versus $11 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.28) compared to ($0.15) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. 

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

  • Operating loss was $9 million. Operating margin was (5.6%), down 560 basis points year over year. Excluding B Medical, operating margin was (3.0%), up 160 basis points year over year. 
    • Gross margin was 43.5%, down 190 basis points year over year, primarily due to product mix in B Medical. 
    • Operating expense in the quarter was $76 million, down 6% year over year, primarily driven by the impact of cost reduction actions implemented in fiscal year 2023, lower bad debt expense, and lower commissions expense in B Medical.
    • Adjusted EBITDA was $5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.0%, down 370 basis points year over year.
  • Diluted EPS was $0.02, compared to $0.12 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of December 31, 2023

  • The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.1 billion.
  • Operating cash flow was $26 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $12 million, and free cash flow was $15 million.

Share Repurchase Program Update

  • In the first quarter, the Company repurchased 2.3 million shares for $113 million under a 10b5-1 trading program.
  • In fiscal year 2024, the Company intends to repurchase an additional $500 million in shares, which will complete the full capacity of the $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization announced in November 2022.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2024

  • The Company is reiterating revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2024:
    • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $696 to $718 million, reflecting total organic revenue growth in the range of 5% to 8% relative to fiscal year 2023. 
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points.
    • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.29

2024 Investor Day

  • As previously announced, the Company will host an Investor Day on Thursday, March 14, 2024 in New York City. The event will feature presentations from members of the executive leadership team outlining the Company's strategy and vision. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events beginning at 9:00 AM ET and concluding at approximately 12:00 PM ET. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the website after the conclusion of the event. 

Conference Call and Webcast
Azenta management will webcast its first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed. 

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800- 926-5171 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2906 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey, and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS: 

Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore
[email protected]

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended



December 31, 


2023

2022

Revenue





Products

$

53,393

$

85,798

Services

100,924

92,568

Total revenue

154,317

178,366

Cost of revenue





Products

36,838

54,099

Services

55,967

50,402

Total cost of revenue

92,805

104,501

Gross profit

61,512

73,865

Operating expenses





Research and development

8,493

7,536

Selling, general and administrative

78,576

92,552

Restructuring charges

1,120

1,462

Total operating expenses

88,189

101,549

Operating loss

(26,677)

(27,685)

Other income





Interest income, net

10,081

10,665

Other, net

682

1,145

Loss before income taxes

(15,914)

(15,875)

Income tax benefit

(190)

(4,640)

Net loss

$

(15,724)

$

(11,235)







Basic net loss per share


$

(0.28)

$

(0.15)

Diluted net loss per share


$

(0.28)

$

(0.15)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:





Basic



56,709

72,543

Diluted

56,709

72,543

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)









December 31, 

September 30,


2023

2023







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

702,923

$

678,910

Short-term marketable securities

281,212

338,873

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($7,465 and
$8,057, respectively)

155,926

156,535

Inventories

127,184

128,198

Derivative asset



13,036

Short-term restricted cash

4,792

4,650

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

110,764

98,754

Total current assets

1,382,801

1,418,956

Property, plant and equipment, net

210,628

205,744

Long-term marketable securities

61,962

111,338

Long-term deferred tax assets

1,341

571

Goodwill

800,166

784,339

Intangible assets, net

290,229

294,301

Other assets

77,187

70,471

Total assets

$

2,824,314

$

2,885,720

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable

$

40,237

$

35,796

Deferred revenue

34,813

34,614

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

10,047

10,223

Accrued compensation and benefits

33,368

33,911

Accrued customer deposits

23,432

17,707

Accrued VAT payable

24,033

20,595

Accrued income taxes payable

13,228

7,378

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

56,462

50,704

Total current liabilities

235,620

210,928

Long-term tax reserves

369

380

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

65,865

67,301

Long-term operating lease liabilities

66,479

60,436

Other long-term liabilities

12,317

12,175

Total liabilities

380,650

351,220

Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 69,180,281
shares issued and 55,718,412 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023,
71,294,247 shares issued and 57,832,378 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023

692

713

Additional paid-in capital

1,045,427

1,156,160

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(26,784)

(62,426)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023

(200,956)

(200,956)

Retained earnings

1,625,285

1,641,009

Total stockholders' equity

2,443,664

2,534,500

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,824,314

$

2,885,720







AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)









Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended December 31, 


2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss

$

(15,724)

$

(11,235)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

21,866

20,181

Stock-based compensation

3,202

2,105

Amortization and accretion on marketable securities

(704)

(3,104)

Deferred income taxes

(7,317)

(6,325)

Purchase accounting impact on inventory





2,869

Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment

266

17

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

2,830

(12,141)

Inventories

4,542

(5,923)

Accounts payable

3,457

4,952

Deferred revenue

(321)

(59)

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

(554)

504

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

(979)

(14,015)

Accrued restructuring costs

(90)

1,139

Other assets and liabilities

15,957

(5,985)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

26,431

(27,020)

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(11,919)

(12,842)

Purchases of marketable securities



(166,374)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities

110,316

607,205

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(371,633)

Net cash provided by investing activities

98,397

56,356

Cash flows from financing activities





Payments of finance leases

(198)

(91)

Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards

(2)

(4,629)

Share repurchases

(112,953)

(500,000)

Net cash used in financing activities

(113,153)

(504,720)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

12,501

49,941

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

24,176

(425,443)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

684,045

1,041,296

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

708,221

$

615,854

Supplemental disclosures:





Cash paid for income taxes, net

2,599

7,291

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets








December 31, 

September 30, 



2023

2023

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$

702,923

$

678,910

Short-term restricted cash



4,792

4,650

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets

506

485

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

$

708,221

$

684,045

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.



















Quarter Ended


December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022




per diluted


per diluted


per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per share data    

$

share

$

share

$

share

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(15,724)

$

(0.28)

$

2,806

$

0.05

$

(11,235)

$

(0.15)

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology

5,627

0.10

4,769

0.08

4,168

0.06

Purchase accounting impact on inventory





927

0.02

2,869

0.04

Amortization of other intangible assets

6,862

0.12

7,481

0.13

7,372

0.10

Rebranding and transformation costs

41

0.00

(15)

(0.00)

(65)

(0.00)

Restructuring and restructuring related charges

1,120

0.02

804

0.01

1,462

0.02

Merger and acquisition costs and costs
related to share repurchase (1)

4,321

0.08

1,767

0.03

11,838

0.16

Indemnification asset release









(19)

Tax adjustments (2)

1,858

0.03

(6,691)

(0.11)

(1,436)

(0.02)

Tax effect of adjustments 

(2,688)

(0.05)

(4,379)

(0.07)

(6,000)

(0.08)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from
continuing operations

$

1,417

$

0.02

$

7,469

$

0.13

$

8,954

$

0.12

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax

3,202

0.06

(715)

(0.01)

2,226

0.03

   Tax rate

12

%



15

%



15

%

Stock-based compensation, net of tax

2,818

0.05

(608)

(0.01)

1,892

0.03

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding
stock-based compensation - continuing
operations

$

4,235

$

0.07

$

6,861

$

0.11

$

10,846

$

0.15



















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



56,709



59,692



72,543


(1) 

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2)       

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, exclude the impact of recording valuation allowance adjustments against U.S. deferred taxes in the amount of $0.7M. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, include a $1.4M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinuing operations.













Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(15,724)

$

3,375

$

(11,235)

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations



569


GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

(15,724)

2,806

(11,235)

Adjustments:









Less: Interest income, net

(10,081)

(11,329)

(10,665)

Add / Less: Income tax (benefit) expense

(190)

(8,443)

(4,640)

Add: Depreciation

9,377

9,891

8,640

Add: Amortization of completed technology

5,627

4,769

4,168

Add: Amortization of other intangible assets

6,862

7,481

7,372

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -
Continuing operations

$

(4,129)

$

5,175

$

(6,360)












Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -
Continuing operations

$

(4,129)

$

5,175

$

(6,360)

Adjustments:








Add: Stock-based compensation

3,202

(715)

2,226

Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory





927

2,869

Add: Restructuring and restructuring related charges

1,120

804

1,462

Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)

4,321

1,767

11,838

Less: Rebranding and transformation costs

41

(15)

(65)

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -
Continuing operations

$

4,555

$

7,943

$

11,970


(1)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.





















Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

GAAP gross profit


$

61,512

39.9

%

$

68,034

39.5

%

$

73,865

41.4

%

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology

5,627

3.6


4,769

2.8


4,168

2.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory







927

0.5


2,869

1.6

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

67,139

43.5

%

$

73,730

42.8

%

$

80,902

45.4

%


























































Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

GAAP gross profit

$

33,272

42.1

%

$

38,296

46.8

%

$

32,035

42.5

%

$

28,471

45.4

%

$

26,808

43.9

%

$

27,716

45.4

%

Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology

816

1.0


867

1.1


429

0.6


1,039

1.7


1,211

2.0


1,215

2.0

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

34,088

43.1

%

$

39,163

47.9

%

$

32,465

43.0

%

$

29,510

47.1

%

$

28,019

45.8

%

$

28,931

47.4

%












































































B Medical Systems

Segment Total


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

GAAP gross profit

$

(231)

(1.8)

%

$

2,930

10.0

%

$

14,114

33.7

%

$

61,512

39.9

%

$

68,034

39.5

%

$

73,865

41.4

%

Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology

3,772

30.0


2,691

9.1


2,523

6.0


5,627

3.6


4,769

2.8


4,168

2.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory





927

3.1


2,868

6.9






927

0.5


2,869

1.6

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$

3,541

28.1

%

$

6,548

22.3

%

$

19,506

46.6

%

$

67,139

43.5

%

$

73,730

42.8

%

$

80,902

45.4

%






























Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

B Medical Systems


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

GAAP operating (loss) profit

$

(1,723)

$

4,992

$

(3,476)

$

(4,489)

$

(4,502)

$

(4,481)

$

(8,181)

$

(7,153)

$

(454)

Adjustments:


























Amortization of completed technology

816

867

429

1,039

1,211

1,215

3,772

2,691

2,523

Purchase accounting impact on inventory















927

2,869

Amortization of other intangible assets

51

51

48











1,365

Other adjustment







(1)







(1)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$

(856)

$

5,910

$

(2,998)

$

(3,451)

$

(3,291)

$

(3,265)

$

(4,409)

$

(3,537)

$

6,303






























Total Segments

Corporate

Total


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

December 31, 

Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

GAAP operating (loss) profit

$

(14,393)

$

(6,663)

$

(8,411)

$

(12,284)

$

(9,964)

$

(19,274)

$

(26,677)

$

(16,628)

$

(27,684)

Adjustments:


























Amortization of completed technology

5,627

4,769

4,167







5,627

4,769

4,168

Purchase accounting impact on inventory





927

2,869









927

2,869

Amortization of other intangible assets

51

51

1,413

6,811

7,430

5,959

6,862

7,481

7,372

Rebranding and transformation costs







41

(15)

(65)

41

(15)

(65)

Restructuring charges







1,120

804

1,462

1,120

804

1,462

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (1)







4,321

1,767

11,838

4,321

1,767

11,838

Other adjustment

(1)

(1)









(1)

(1)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$

(8,716)

$

(917)

$

38

$

9

$

22

$

(80)

$

(8,707)

$

(896)

$

(40)


(1)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.






































Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

B Medical Systems

Azenta Total


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended


December 31, 

December 31, 


December 31, 

December 31, 



December 31, 

December 31, 



December 31, 

December 31, 


Dollars in millions

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

 Revenue


$

79

$

75

5

%

$

63

$

61

3

%

$

13

$

42

(70)

%

$

154

$

178

(13)

%

Acquisitions/divestitures

1


(2)

%




%




%

1


(1)

%

Currency exchange rates

1


(2)

%

0


(0)

%

1


(2)

%

2


(1)

%

Organic revenue

$

76

$

75

1

%

$

63

$

61

2

%

$

12

$

42

(71)

%

$

151

$

178

(15)

%

SOURCE Azenta

Also from this source

Azenta Launches the BioArc™ Ultra, a Breakthrough, Automated Solution for Efficient, Eco-Friendly Ultracold Sample Management

Azenta Launches the BioArc™ Ultra, a Breakthrough, Automated Solution for Efficient, Eco-Friendly Ultracold Sample Management

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced the launch of the BioArc™ Ultra (the "Ultra"), a breakthrough, automated solution for high-density,...
Azenta Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) will announce fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings which ended on December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, after...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.