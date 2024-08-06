Azenta Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2024, Ended June 30, 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024.







Quarter Ended

Dollars in millions, except per share data

June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



Change





2024



2024



2023



Prior Qtr



Prior Yr.

Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 173



$ 159



$ 166





9 %



4 % Organic growth



































5 % Sample Management Solutions

$ 81



$ 74



$ 75





9 %



7 % Multiomics

$ 64



$ 62



$ 64





2 %



(0) % B Medical Systems

$ 29



$ 23



$ 27





25 %



7 %









































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ (0.12)



$ (2.47)



$ (0.04)





95 %



nm

Diluted EPS Total

$ (0.12)



$ (2.47)



$ (0.02)





95 %



nm











































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.16



$ 0.05



$ 0.13





nm





25 % Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

$ 18



$ 9



$ 13





89 %



39 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



10.3 %



5.9 %



7.8 %



















Management Comments

"We delivered another solid quarter with above market growth, that together with the disciplined execution of our transformation initiatives, contributed to meaningful margin expansion and increased profitability," said Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "We are delivering not only to outsized growth, but also the operational transformation that will enable long-term scale, efficiency, and profitability for Azenta."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenue was $173 million , up 4% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange, was up 5% year over year. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher Sample Management Solutions and B Medical Systems ("B Medical") revenues. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 4% on an organic basis.

, up 4% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange, was up 5% year over year. The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher Sample Management Solutions and B Medical Systems ("B Medical") revenues. The combined Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics business segments grew 4% on an organic basis. Sample Management Solutions revenue was $81 million , up 7% year over year. Organic revenue also grew 7%, mainly driven by higher revenues in Sample Repository Solutions and Core Products, particularly in Large-automated and Cryogenic Stores and in Consumables and Instruments.

, up 7% year over year. Multiomics revenue was $64 million , flat year over year. Organic revenue grew 1% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Gene Synthesis and Next Generation Sequencing services, offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.

, flat year over year. B Medical Systems revenue was $29 million , up 7% year over year. Organic revenue grew 8% year over year. The better-than-forecasted revenue in the quarter was mainly due to additional cold chain solutions orders received during the period.

, up 7% year over year.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

Operating loss was $15 million . Operating margin was (8.5%), up 100 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 40.0%, compared to 41.0% in the third quarter 2023, driven by higher amortization expense and transformation costs in the current period as well as purchase accounting impacts to inventory in the prior year period which did not reoccur, partially offset by higher revenue and operational efficiencies. Operating expenses were $84 million , flat year over year, driven by lower research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses, offset by increased restructuring and transformation charges related to the Company's cost reduction initiatives, in addition to a benefit of $1.4 million of fair value contingent consideration adjustments related to the B Medical Systems segment recognized in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

. Operating margin was (8.5%), up 100 basis points year over year. Other income included $8.0 million of net interest income versus $11.3 million in the prior year period.

of net interest income versus in the prior year period. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.12) compared to ($0.04) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Operating income was $5 million . Operating margin was 2.6%, an improvement of 330 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 45.2%, down 40 basis points compared to the third quarter 2023. Operating expense in the quarter was $74 million , down 4% year over year, primarily driven by the benefit from cost reduction actions. Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million , and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.3%, an improvement of 260 basis points year over year.

. Operating margin was 2.6%, an improvement of 330 basis points year over year. Diluted EPS was $0.16 , compared to $0.13 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of June 30, 2024

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $754 million .

. Operating cash flow was $2 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $7 million , and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was negative $5 million .

Share Repurchase Program Update

In the third quarter, the Company repurchased 4.2 million shares for $225.9 million under a 10b5-1 trading program.

under a 10b5-1 trading program. As of June 30, 2024 , the Company repurchased 25.1 million shares of common stock for $1.25 billion under the 2022 Repurchase Authorization. By the end of October 2024 , the Company expects to complete the full capacity of the $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization announced in November 2022 .

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2024

The Company is lowering its revenue guidance while raising its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2024: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $652 to $658 million due to the expected timing of orders in both B Medical and Sample Management Solutions. Total organic revenue is expected to be in the range of down 2% to down 1% relative to fiscal year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.30 to $0.36 .



Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey, and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore

[email protected]

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenue























Products

$ 68,763



$ 67,296



$ 181,173



$ 205,011

Services



104,046





98,652





305,087





287,704

Total revenue



172,809





165,948





486,260





492,715

Cost of revenue























Products



47,555





42,747





126,051





136,855

Services



56,198





55,196





166,256





160,754

Total cost of revenue



103,753





97,943





292,307





297,609

Gross profit



69,056





68,005





193,953





195,106

Operating expenses























Research and development



7,913





8,968





25,113





25,024

Selling, general and administrative



73,833





75,465





230,723





241,356

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



—





—





115,975





—

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—





(1,404)





—





(18,549)

Restructuring charges



2,064





812





10,528





3,773

Total operating expenses



83,810





83,841





382,339





251,604

Operating loss



(14,754)





(15,836)





(188,386)





(56,498)

Other income























Interest income, net



8,004





11,347





27,650





32,406

Other income (expense), net



(282)





819





650





(704)

Loss before income taxes



(7,032)





(3,670)





(160,086)





(24,796)

Income tax benefit



(450)





(1,207)





(900)





(9,107)

Loss from continuing operations



(6,582)





(2,463)





(159,186)





(15,689)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





993





—





(1,943)

Net loss

$ (6,582)



$ (1,470)



$ (159,186)



$ (17,632)

Basic net loss per share:























Loss from continuing operations

$ (0.12)



$ (0.04)



$ (2.90)



$ (0.23)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





0.02





—





(0.03)

Basic net loss per share

$ (0.12)



$ (0.02)



$ (2.90)



$ (0.26)

Diluted net loss per share:























Loss from continuing operations

$ (0.12)



$ (0.04)



$ (2.90)



$ (0.23)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





0.02





—





(0.03)

Diluted net loss per share

$ (0.12)



$ (0.02)



$ (2.90)



$ (0.26)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:























Basic



52,963





63,432





54,914





68,494

Diluted



52,963





63,432





54,914





68,494



AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30,



September 30,





2024



2023



















Assets















Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 336,543



$ 678,910

Short-term marketable securities



259,296





338,873

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($6,507 and $8,057, respectively)



167,613





156,535

Inventories



115,270





128,198

Derivative asset



834





13,036

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



88,102





103,404

Total current assets



967,658





1,418,956

Property, plant and equipment, net



196,124





205,744

Long-term marketable securities



148,086





111,338

Long-term deferred tax assets



1,231





571

Goodwill



679,691





784,339

Intangible assets, net



253,475





294,301

Other assets



77,030





70,471

Total assets

$ 2,323,295



$ 2,885,720

Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 39,115



$ 35,796

Deferred revenue



33,268





34,614

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



9,351





10,223

Accrued compensation and benefits



31,229





33,911

Accrued customer deposits



20,954





17,707

Accrued income taxes payable



11,705





7,378

Short-term operating lease liability



10,739





9,499

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



46,213





61,800

Total current liabilities



202,574





210,928

Long-term deferred tax liabilities



58,080





67,301

Long-term operating lease liabilities



60,654





60,436

Other long-term liabilities



11,589





12,555

Total liabilities



332,897





351,220

















Stockholders' equity













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 63,941,421 shares issued and

50,395,071 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024, 71,294,247 shares issued and 57,832,378

shares outstanding at September 30, 2023



639





713

Additional paid-in capital



758,269





1,156,160

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(44,895)





(62,426)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,546,350 shares at June 30, 2024 and 13,461,869 shares at

September 30, 2023



(205,438)





(200,956)

Retained earnings



1,481,823





1,641,009

Total stockholders' equity



1,990,398





2,534,500

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,323,295



$ 2,885,720



AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)





Nine Months Ended June 30,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (159,186)



$ (17,632)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



66,899





63,443

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



115,975





—

Non-cash write-offs of assets



10,745





—

Stock-based compensation



12,622





10,091

Contingent consideration adjustment



—





(18,549)

Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(4,706)





(6,942)

Deferred income taxes



(12,478)





(25,149)

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





8,737

Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



297





37

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(10,923)





29,028

Inventories



11,433





(4,104)

Accounts payable



2,831





(13,193)

Deferred revenue



(1,635)





2,496

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



(1,080)





1,412

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(2,825)





(15,830)

Accrued restructuring costs



1,125





311

Other assets and liabilities



7,484





(36,578)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



36,578





(22,422)

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(25,339)





(29,218)

Purchases of marketable securities



(378,275)





(236,194)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities



431,544





951,504

Net investment hedge settlement



1,476





29,313

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



—





(386,508)

Net cash provided by investing activities



29,406





328,897

Cash flows from financing activities















Payments of finance leases



(584)





(181)

Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards



—





(4,924)

Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan



1,678





—

Share repurchases



(412,755)





(672,116)

Net cash used in financing activities



(411,661)





(677,221)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



8,495





65,610

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(337,182)





(305,136)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



684,045





1,041,296

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 346,863



$ 736,160

Supplemental disclosures:











Cash paid for income taxes, net



6,710





41,064

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,203



2,437

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





























June 30,



September 30,





2024



2023

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$ 336,543



$ 678,910

Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,771





4,650

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



7,549





485

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidatedstatementsof cash flows

$ 346,863



$ 684,045



Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



June 30, 2023













per diluted











per diluted











per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

$



share



$



share



$



share

Net loss from continuing operations

$ (6,582)



$ (0.12)



$ (136,880)



$ (2.47)



$ (2,463)



$ (0.04)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



6,316





0.12





6,373





0.11





4,656





0.07

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





—





—





2,956





0.05

Amortization of other intangible assets



6,621





0.13





6,654





0.12





7,522





0.12

Transformation costs (1)



4,255





0.08





4,446





0.08





21





0.00

Restructuring and restructuring related charges



2,064





0.04





7,344





0.13





812





0.01

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



—





—





115,975





2.09





—





—

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—





—





—





—





(1,404)





(0.02)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)



74





0.00





426





0.01





219





0.00

Tax adjustments (3)



(9)





(0.00)





1,659





0.03





(31)





(0.00)

Tax effect of adjustments



(4,000)





(0.09)





(3,200)





(0.06)





(3,947)





(0.06)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 8,739



$ 0.16



$ 2,797



$ 0.05



$ 8,341



$ 0.13

Stock based compensation, pre-tax



3,818





0.07





5,602





0.10





3,995





0.06

Tax rate



15 %



—





15 %



—





15 %



—

Stock-based compensation, net of tax



3,245





0.07





4,762





0.09





3,396





0.05

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based

compensation - continuing operations

$ 11,984



$ 0.23



$ 7,559



$ 0.14



$ 11,737



$ 0.18



















































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—





52,963





—





55,440





—





63,432







Nine Months Ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023













per diluted











per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

$



share



$



share

Net loss from continuing operations

$ (159,186)



$ (2.90)



$ (15,689)



$ (0.23)

Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology



18,315





0.33





13,725





0.20

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





8,737





0.13

Amortization of other intangible assets



20,136





0.37





22,403





0.33

Transformation costs(1)



8,742





0.16





(34)





(0.00)

Restructuring and restructuring related charges



10,528





0.19





3,773





0.06

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



115,975





2.11





—





—

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—





—





(18,549)





(0.27)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)



4,821





0.09





12,075





0.18

Indemnification asset release



—





—





(19)





(0.00)

Tax adjustments (3)



3,508





0.06





(1,411)





(0.02)

Tax effect of adjustments



(9,888)





(0.18)





(11,881)





(0.17)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 12,951



$ 0.24



$ 13,130



$ 0.19

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



12,622





0.23





10,091





0.15

Tax rate



15 %



—





15 %



—

Stock-based compensation, net of tax



10,729



$ 0.20





8,577



$ 0.13

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based

compensation - continuing operations

$ 23,680



$ 0.43



$ 21,707



$ 0.32



































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—





54,914





—





68,494







(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.

(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(3) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 exclude the impact of recording valuation allowance adjustments against U.S. and foreign deferred tax assets in the amount of $2.4M and tax adjustments for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 exclude a $1.3M US GAAP tax benefit related to an incentive tax rate change in China.





Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

GAAP net loss

$ (6,582)



$ (136,880)



$ (1,470)



$ (159,186)



$ (17,632)

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations



—





—





993





—





(1,943)

GAAP net loss from continuing operations



(6,582)





(136,880)





(2,463)





(159,186)





(15,689)

Adjustments:







































Less: Interest income, net



(8,004)





(9,565)





(11,347)





(27,650)





(32,406)

Add / Less: Income tax (benefit) expense



(450)





(260)





(1,207)





(900)





(9,107)

Add: Depreciation



9,749





9,321





9,126





28,446





27,315

Add: Amortization of completed technology



6,316





6,373





4,656





18,315





13,725

Add: Amortization of other intangible assets



6,621





6,654





7,522





20,136





22,403

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization - Continuing operations

$ 7,650



$ (124,357)



$ 6,287



$ (120,839)



$ 6,241







Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization - Continuing operations

$ 7,650



$ (124,357)



$ 6,287



$ (120,839)



$ 6,241

Adjustments:







































Add: Stock-based compensation



3,818





5,602





3,995





12,622





10,091

Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





2,956





—





8,737

Add: Restructuring and restructuring related charges



2,064





7,344





812





10,528





3,773

Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to

share repurchase(1)



74





426





219





4,821





12,075

Add: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



—





115,975





—





115,975





—

Less: Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—





—





(1,404)





—





(18,549)

Less: Transformation costs(2)



4,255





4,446





21





8,742





(34)

Less: Indemnification asset release



—





—





—





—





(19)

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization - Continuing operations

$ 17,861



$ 9,436



$ 12,886



$ 31,849



$ 22,315







(1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



June 30, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 69,056





40.0 %

$ 63,385





39.8 %

$ 68,005





41.0 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



6,316





3.7 %



6,373





4.0 %



4,656





2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





—





—





2,956





1.8 % Transformation costs(1)



2,656





1.5 %



710





0.4 %



—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 78,028





45.2 %

$ 70,468





44.3 %

$ 75,617





45.6 %





Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 193,953





39.9 %

$ 195,106





39.6 % Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology



18,315





3.8 %



13,725





2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





8,737





1.8 % Transformation costs(1)



3,365





0.7 %



—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 215,633





44.3 %

$ 217,568





44.2 %





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 36,279





45.0 %

$ 32,943





44.4 %

$ 34,930





46.4 %

$ 29,199





45.9 %

$ 27,721





44.6 %

$ 28,294





44.3 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology



1,010





1.3 %



1,027





1.4 %



744





1.0 %



1,038





1.6 %



1,040





1.7 %



1,220





1.9 % Transformation costs(1)



(127)





(0.2) %



359





0.5 %



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 37,162





46.1 %

$ 34,329





46.3 %

$ 35,674





47.4 %

$ 30,237





47.5 %

$ 28,761





46.2 %

$ 29,514





46.2 %





B Medical Systems



Segment Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 3,578





12.5 %

$ 2,721





11.9 %

$ 4,781





17.9 %

$ 69,056





40.0 %

$ 63,385





39.8 %

$ 68,005





41.0 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology



4,268





15.0 %



4,306





18.9 %



2,692





10.1 %



6,316





3.7 %



6,373





4.0 %



4,656





2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





—





—





2,956





11.0 %



—





—





—





—





2,956





1.8 % Transformation costs(1)



2,783





9.8 %



351





1.5 %



—





—





2,656





1.5 %



710





0.4 %



—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 10,629





37.3 %

$ 7,378





32.4 %

$ 10,429





39.0 %

$ 78,028





45.2 %

$ 70,468





44.3 %

$ 75,617





45.6 %





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 102,494





43.8 %

$ 94,509





42.6 %

$ 85,391





45.3 %

$ 83,013





44.4 % Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology



2,853





1.2 %



2,106





0.9 %



3,117





1.7 %



3,661





2.0 % Transformation costs(1)



231





0.1 %



—





—





—





—





—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 105,578





45.2 %

$ 96,615





43.6 %

$ 88,508





46.9 %

$ 86,674





46.3 %





B Medical Systems



Segment Total





Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023

GAAP gross profit

$ 6,068





9.5 %

$ 17,584





21.0 %

$ 193,953





39.9 %

$ 195,106





39.6 % Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology



12,345





19.3 %



7,957





9.5 %



18,315





3.8 %



13,724





2.8 % Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—





—





8,737





10.4 %



—





—





8,737





1.8 % Transformation costs(1)



3,134





4.9 %



—





—





3,365





0.7 %



—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 21,547





33.7 %

$ 34,278





41.0 %

$ 215,633





44.3 %

$ 217,567





44.2 %





(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



B Medical Systems





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023

GAAP operating (loss) profit

$ 2,469



$ (3,005)



$ 70



$ (1,768)



$ (4,006)



$ (4,632)



$ (5,142)



$ (5,810)



$ (4,129)

Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



1,010





1,027





744





1,038





1,040





1,220





4,268





4,306





2,692

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





2,956

Amortization of other intangible assets



51





52





(1)





—





—





—





—





—





1

Transformation costs(1)



(127)





359





—





—





—





—





2,783





351





—

Other adjustment



1





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$ 3,404



$ (1,567)



$ 813



$ (730)



$ (2,966)



$ (3,412)



$ 1,908



$ (1,153)



$ 1,520







Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



2023

GAAP operating loss

$ (4,441)



$ (12,821)



$ (8,691)



$ (10,313)



$ (134,134)



$ (7,145)



$ (14,754)



$ (146,955)



$ (15,836)

Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



6,316





6,373





4,656





—





—





—





6,316





6,373





4,656

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





2,956





—





—





—





—





—





2,956

Amortization of other intangible assets



51





52





—





6,570





6,602





7,522





6,621





6,654





7,522

Transformation costs(1)



2,656





710





—





1,599





3,736





21





4,255





4,446





21

Restructuring charges



—





—





—





2,064





7,344





812





2,064





7,344





812

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



—





—





—





—





115,975





—





—





115,975





—

Contingent consideration adjustment



—





—





—





—





—





(1,404)





—





—





(1,404)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)



—





—





—





74





426





219





74





426





219

Other adjustment



—





—





—





(1)





—





(2)





(1)





—





(2)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$ 4,582



$ (5,686)



$ (1,079)



$ (7)



$ (51)



$ 23



$ 4,575



$ (5,737)



$ (1,056)







Sample Management

Solutions



Multiomics



B Medical Systems





Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023



2024



2023

GAAP operating loss

$ (2,259)



$ (10,627)



$ (10,264)



$ (14,150)



$ (19,133)



$ (13,604)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



2,853





2,106





3,117





3,661





12,345





7,957

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





—





—





—





—





8,737

Amortization of other intangibles



154





259





—





—





—





1,366

Transformation costs(1)



231





—





—





—





3,134





—

Other adjustment



2





1





—





2





—





—

Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$ 981



$ (8,261)



$ (7,147)



$ (10,487)



$ (3,654)



$ 4,456







Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023



2024



2023

GAAP operating loss

$ (31,656)



$ (38,381)



$ (156,730)



$ (18,117)



$ (188,386)



$ (56,498)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



18,315





13,724





—





1





18,315





13,725

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



—





8,737





—





—





—





8,737

Amortization of other intangibles



154





1,625





19,982





20,778





20,136





22,403

Transformation costs(1)



3,365





—





5,377





(34)





8,742





(34)

Restructuring and restructuring related charges



—





—





10,528





3,773





10,528





3,773

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



—





—





115,975





—





115,975





—

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—





—





—





(18,549)





—





(18,549)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase (2)



—





—





4,821





12,075





4,821





12,075

Other adjustment



2





3





(1)





(3)





1





—

Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss

$ (9,820)



$ (14,292)



$ (48)



$ (76)



$ (9,868)



$ (14,368)







(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process & systems re-design.

(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.





Sample

Management

Solutions



Multiomics



B Medical

Systems



Azenta Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





June 30,



June 30,











June 30,



June 30,











June 30,



June 30,











June 30,



June 30,









Dollars in millions

2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change

Revenue

$ 81



$ 75





7 %

$ 64



$ 64





(0) %

$ 29



$ 27





7 %

$ 173



$ 166





4 % Acquisitions/

divestitures



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—

Currency exchange

rates



(0)





—





0 %



(1)





—





1 %



(0)





—





1 %



(1)





—





1 % Organic revenue

$ 81



$ 75





7 %

$ 64



$ 64





1 %

$ 29



$ 27





8 %

$ 174



$ 166





5 %





Sample

Management

Solutions



Multiomics



B Medical

Systems



Azenta Total





Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,











June 30,



June 30,











June 30,



June 30,











June 30,



June 30,









Dollars in millions

2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change

Revenue

$ 234



$ 222





5 %

$ 189



$ 187





1 %

$ 64



$ 84





(24) %

$ 486



$ 493





(1) % Acquisitions/

divestitures



1





—





(1) %



—





—





—





—





—





—





1





—





(0) % Currency exchange

rates



2





—





(1) %



(1)





—





1 %



1





—





(1) %



1





—





(0) % Organic revenue

$ 231



$ 222





4 %

$ 190



$ 187





1 %

$ 63



$ 84





(24) %

$ 484



$ 493





(2) %

SOURCE Azenta