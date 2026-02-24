Azenta to Participate in Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, on Tuesday March 3rd, 2026, which includes a presentation beginning at 4:00 pm ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Yvonne Perron
Vice President, Financial, Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations
[email protected]

Maria Isabel Cuartas
Manager Investor Relations
[email protected]

