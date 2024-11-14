Azenta to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Azenta

Nov 14, 2024, 08:00 ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference, on Wednesday November 20, 2024, which includes a presentation beginning at 1:00 pm CT. The live webcast can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Yvonne Perron
Vice President, Financial, Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations
[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore
[email protected]

