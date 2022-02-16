Azentio Software wins the InsureTek Core Transformation Leader of the Year Award 2022

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, today announced that it has won the InsureTek Core Transformation Leader of the Year Award 2022. The award was presented during the InsureTek Middle East 2022 International Conference and Golden Shield Excellence Awards ceremony, at the Address Dubai Marina, UAE, on February 9 &10.

InsureTek's Awards recognise leading companies from within the sector that are helping the insurance industry evolve. The InsureTek Core Transformation Leader of the Year category is created to recognise technology innovations, digital solutions, rich product functionality, customer value, lines of business supported, implementation methodology, pricing, and support services. Across all these facets, Azentio Software has been especially deserving.

"We are very pleased to see Azentio Software win the InsureTek Core Transformation Leader of the Year award. This incredible industry validation reaffirms the trust our clients have in our software and is therefore a powerful driver to keep on investing in our Insurance platform. Further, this recognition reflects our client-centric approach and commitment to bring the best of emerging technologies which enable our clients to be future-ready," said Vipul Sud, Head – Insurance at Azentio Software.

Azentio's Insurance Suite is a fully developed, highly configurable, and multi-line administration suite, with configurable ratings and business rules engines that can help meet the industry's most stringent requirements. It enhances the speed for standard transactions by fast-tracking them with automation and straight-through processing. More than 250 leading insurers across the globe have adopted Azentio Insurance Suite to transform their businesses using innovative technology for improved operating models, better premium growth, customer retention and profits.

Azentio Software provides mission critical, vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial services and insurance verticals including key products such as Kastle™ (universal banking platform), iMAL™ (Islamic core banking platform), Amlock™ (compliance software suite), Premia™ Astra (core insurance software), Orion™ (enterprise resource planning software) and MFund Plus™ (asset and wealth management platform). Azentio has over 800 clients in more than 60 countries with a team of over 2,400 employees across offices in 9 countries globally. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax Partners. More details can be found here www.azentio.com

