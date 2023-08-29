Azentio Welcomes Sanjay Singh as New Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Azentio Software Pvt Ltd

29 Aug, 2023, 23:30 ET

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a Singapore-based software products company owned by funds advised by Apax, is delighted to announce the appointment of Sanjay Singh as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move marks Azentio's preparation for its next growth phase led by Sanjay, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in high-growth software businesses globally.

Continue Reading
Sanjay Singh, Azentio's New Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Singh, Azentio's New Chief Executive Officer

"I'm honored to be named CEO of Azentio," said Sanjay Singh, the company's new CEO. "I've been impressed by Azentio's advanced software products, dedication to innovation, domain expertise and insights of local markets. I anticipate building upon these strengths to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients."

Sanjay further added, "Azentio holds a unique position as the sole end-to-end software company specializing in the BFSI sector across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Among industry players, Azentio stands out for its wide customer reach, market-leading products, and exceptional talent. I'm thrilled to guide Azentio towards achieving our ambitious vision of becoming the leading provider of BFSI software in APAC and MEA."

With a proven track record of scaling and adding value to software companies, Sanjay is a recognized operator in the field. Roy Mackenzie, Partner at Apax, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to welcome Sanjay who brings a wealth of experience in building world-class software businesses in the region, aligning with our collective vision."

Drawing upon 25 years of customer-centric leadership in global software and security enterprises, Sanjay's expertise encompasses program development that drives revenue and expansion. In his recent role as Chief Revenue Officer at Datto - a renowned provider of cloud-based software and security solutions - Sanjay led Datto's go-to-market strategy, culminating in the company's IPO and its eventual acquisition by Kaseya in June 2022. Prior to his tenure at Datto, Sanjay spent nearly 18 years at Akamai Technologies, building and overseeing various go-to-market functions across the globe.

Sanjay will immediately assume the CEO role. Tony Kinnear will continue in his role as a Board member of Azentio, while David Hamilton will step into the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azentio.

About Azentio Software

Azentio provides mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, financial services providers and insurers. It also provides ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises. The company's flagship platforms include Azentio ONEBanking, Azentio ONECapitalMarkets, Azentio ONEInsurance, and Azentio ONEERP. The flexibility that comes from its software platforms allows a host of applications to work with a single source of data and equips clients with workflow, analytics, document management and flexible integration mechanisms. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196573/Sanjay_Singh_Azentio_CEO.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978771/Azentio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Azentio Software Pvt Ltd

Also from this source

Azentio Software dévoile la nouvelle génération de ONEERP Cloud, conçue pour améliorer la gestion de la chaîne d'approvisionnement, de la fabrication et des finances

Azentio Software Unveils the Next-Gen ONEERP Cloud Engineered to Empower Supply Chain, Manufacturing, and Financial Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.