Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2025
Aug 27, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Azerbaijan diesel genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-25.
The oil & gas industry in Azerbaijan is rising rapidly owing to several major projects in the pipeline such as modernization of Baku oil refinery, SOCAR GPC, and Karabakh oil fields. Moreover, rising investment, growing travel & tourism sector and government emphasis on the development of new luxury and budget hotels would further spur the market for diesel gensets in the hospitality domain in the country.
Diesel gensets with a rating below 60 kVA acquired the maximum volume share in the overall diesel genset market of the region on account of the widespread deployment of such gensets across the commercial and industrial domains. Increasing investment by the government to improve the road infrastructure of the country would further increase the demand for diesel gensets in the construction domain.
By applications, the industrial segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall market in 2018, owing to the use of diesel gensets in the oil and gas industry. The strengthening of the oil & gas sector in the country would further lead to the development of industrial establishments in Azerbaijan. By regions, Eastern Azerbaijan registered the majority of the revenue share owing to the concentration of industries and commercial establishments in the capital Baku which lies in the Eastern part of the country.
Some of the key players in the Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market are - AKSA, Teksan, Caterpillar, Cummins and other Chinese and Turkish brands.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Size and Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Forecast, Until 2025.
- Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Share, By Regions
- Historical Data of Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F.
- Historical Data of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F.
- Historical Data of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018, By kVA Rating.
- Market Size & Forecast of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, By kVA Rating.
- Historical Data of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018, By Applications.
- Market Size & Forecast of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, By Applications.
- Historical Data of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018, By Regions.
- Market Size & Forecast of Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, By Regions.
- Azerbaijan Diesel Genset Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle
- Market Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Market Opportunity Assessment
- Market Share, By Players
- Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By kVA Rating
- Below 30 kVA
- 30.1-60 kVA
- 60.1-150 kVA
- 150.1-300 kVA
- 300.1-500 kVA
- 500.1- 1000 kVA
- Above 1000 kVA
By Applications
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Infrastructural
By Regions
- Western
- Eastern
Companies Mentioned
- Aksa Power Generation Limited
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- FG Wilson Ltd.
- Himoinsa S.L.
- Kohler-SDMO
- Teksan Generator
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pu7qk4
SOURCE Research and Markets
