Azerbaijan's First and Largest Utility-Scale PV Power Plant Online on the 10th Anniversary of Belt and Road Initiative

News provided by

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

29 Nov, 2023, 00:50 ET

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 308MWp Area 60 solar power project, Azerbaijan's first and largest utility-scale PV power plant has officially commenced operations, using Sungrow's utility-scale turnkey solution, the SG320HX string inverters and MV Stations (MVS). This project represents a significant development in Azerbaijan's energy structure as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Continue Reading
image_967934_11187414
image_967934_11187414
Ilham Aliyev at the grid connection ceremony
Ilham Aliyev at the grid connection ceremony

Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to support the Belt and Road Initiative, cooperating with China in many fields such as transportation, logistics, and infrastructure. It also seeks to partner with Chinese enterprises to shape a carbon neutral future together to help diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil and natural gas. The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan targets to increase the share of the installed capacity of renewable energy to 30% in the country's overall energy balance by 2030.

As the first utility-scale renewable energy project in Azerbaijan, the Area 60 solar power project only uses Sungrow's state-of-the-art 320kW string inverters SG320HX and is compatible with the MV8850-LV MV Stations to ensure the project is safe, highly efficient, easy to operate, and grid-friendly. The project also uses an innovative 8.85MW large PV blocks design, and SVG is completely replaced by the SG320HX, further boosting power generation and reducing investment costs. In addition, the SG320HX enables stable operation even in weak grids.

Accordingly, the 308MWp project covers an area of about 5.5 million square meters in the Gobustan District, about 60 kilometers southwest of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. It will produce 500 million kilowatt-hours of power annually once operational. By that point, 110,000 families could use green electricity, resulting in a reduction of over 200,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

"Last March, we were participating in the groundbreaking ceremony of the solar power plant," stated Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's president. "Today we are very proud to see that in a relatively short period of time, this empty part of the Absheron peninsula became the source of green energy. This is a remarkable achievement."

James Wu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow said, "It is an honor for us to collaborate with Dongfang Electric from China and Masdar from UAE on this meaningful project in Azerbaijan. During the past decade, China has infused vitality into the energy transition of many countries and promoted local economic growth with its products, technology, and experience. As an industry-leading Chinese enterprise, Sungrow has also contributed to the initiative by providing cutting-edge renewable energy solutions and services. We hope that more and more renewable energy projects will be implemented under the Belt and Road Initiative, and our world will soon be carbon neutral."

About Sungrow 

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288036/image_967934_11187414.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288037/Ilham_Aliyev_grid_connection_ceremony.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Sungrow suministra sus soluciones de inversores modulares 1+X a un proyecto fotovoltaico de 267 MWp en Brasil

Sungrow suministra sus soluciones de inversores modulares 1+X a un proyecto fotovoltaico de 267 MWp en Brasil

Sungrow, el proveedor líder mundial de sistemas de almacenamiento de energía e inversores, anunció que la compañía suministró a Comerc Renew, BU...
Octava EXPO GD Anual: Sungrow presenta las últimas innovaciones para impulsar el mercado brasileño de Generación Distribuida

Octava EXPO GD Anual: Sungrow presenta las últimas innovaciones para impulsar el mercado brasileño de Generación Distribuida

Sungrow, el proveedor líder mundial de inversores y sistemas de almacenamiento de energía, presentó en la EXPO GD sus últimas soluciones de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.