AZI Announces Signing of Approximately $980 Million Memorandum of Intent for Sales with Multiple Potential Buyers

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) (the "Company" or "Autozi") today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Procurement Intentions (MOU) with several potential buyers, representing a total amount of approximately USD $980 million. The parties intend to engage in centralized procurement cooperation for complete vehicles and supporting automotive parts through Autozi's digital automotive e-commerce platform.

According to the MOU, the relevant potential buyers plan to leverage AZI's digital automotive e-commerce platform and supply chain system to conduct multi-category, large-scale procurement cooperation. This will include complete vehicle purchases, key components, and various supporting parts. It should be noted that this signed MOU is an intentional and non-binding document. The specific procurement amounts and implementation progress will depend on the subsequent signing of formal agreements and their execution effectiveness.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. stated that reaching this large-scale procurement intention marks significant progress for the company in driving the transformation of the automotive industry chain towards digitalization, online integration, and globalization. By connecting diverse procurement demands and leveraging its robust platform technology support, supply chain integration capabilities, and cross-border service advantages, the company expects to achieve the following goals:

* Expand overall transaction scale and turnover volume;

* Diversify product offerings, increasing the variety of complete vehicles and parts;

* Enhance service capabilities and attractiveness to upstream suppliers and downstream customer groups;

* Further consolidate and elevate the company's leading position in the automotive e-commerce and digital supply chain sector.

Management of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. emphasized: "The signing of the MOU for procurement intentions totaling $980 million fully demonstrates market recognition of our business model and technological strength. Looking ahead, we will continue to intensify technological innovation, optimize user experience and service processes, and remain committed to creating more value for our partners while ensuring long-term, stable returns for our shareholders."

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

AZI is a technology-driven operator of comprehensive solution-focused automotive e-commerce platforms. Leveraging advanced internet technologies and big data analytics tools, it provides global participants in the automotive industry with a range of value-added services, including but not limited to new car sales, parts procurement, and logistics coordination. The company aims to promote the upgrading and transformation of the entire industry chain by improving circulation efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

