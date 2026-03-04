AZIO AI Provides Commercial Allocation Update and Deposit Progress Across Multi-Sector GPU Orders

Commercial Progress Across $107M GPU Pipeline Supports Strategic Combination

Process with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV)

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI Corporation ("AZIO AI" or the "Company"), a high-performance artificial intelligence infrastructure and GPU compute platform provider, today provided a commercial update regarding previously announced GPU rack and node purchase orders and related customer allocation activity across Asia.

Deposit Progress and Funding Milestones

As previously disclosed on January 12, 2026, AZIO AI announced aggregate binding purchase orders totaling approximately $107 million (the "Purchase Order(s)"). To date, the Company has received deposits representing approximately 13% of the aggregate Purchase Order value.

The Company continues to work through standard staged funding schedules customary in large-scale infrastructure procurements, and anticipates additional deposit activity in the coming weeks subject to customary banking processes, cross-border settlement timing, and customer deployment coordination.

Management emphasized that deposit cadence reflects typical milestone-based procurement cycles associated with enterprise and government infrastructure contracts.

Customer Allocation and Delivery Mix

In connection with ongoing deployment coordination, AZIO AI has adjusted portions of its delivery schedule to accommodate active demand from multiple large-scale data center operators across Asia.

Certain GPU allocations originally designated for specific government-related deployments are being fulfilled through a diversified mix of enterprise and hyperscale customers, reflecting strong parallel demand across commercial channels.

Management noted that the Company's aggregate commercial Purchase Order activity remains consistent with previously disclosed levels and that allocation flexibility is a standard component of supply-chain and delivery optimization within multi-customer infrastructure pipelines.

Regional Timing Considerations

The initial funding window for the Purchase Orders coincided with the Lunar New Year holiday period across Taiwan and parts of the Asia-Pacific region, during which banking institutions and commercial counterparties operate on reduced schedules.

With financial institutions now fully reopened, the Company expects deposit progression consistent with ordinary regional commercial cycles.

Operational Execution

AZIO AI continues to coordinate closely with supply chain, integration, and logistics partners to support delivery readiness as funding milestones are achieved.

The Company remains focused on disciplined execution, capital efficiency, and supporting infrastructure deployments across both government and enterprise customer categories.

The Company believes continued commercial execution across diversified government and enterprise customer categories supports its broader infrastructure scaling initiatives and strategic positioning in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About AZIO AI Corporation

AZIO AI is a high-performance computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure company focused on scalable GPU compute platforms, modular data centers, and energy-integrated infrastructure solutions serving government and enterprise customers across multiple regions.

