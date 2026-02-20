Azio AI Receives First ASIC Purchase Order and Advances Infrastructure Validation Initiative in Collaboration with Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ: EVTV)

Strategic Deployment Phase Expected to Validate High-Density Compute, Immersion Cooling, and Scalable Energy-Integrated Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azio AI Corporation ("Azio AI" or the "Company"), a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance compute platform, today announced the receipt of its first purchase order from Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. ("EVTV") for twenty-eight (28) next-generation ASIC compute systems as part of its broader infrastructure validation initiative.

Payment for the initial tranche has been received in full.

Strategic ASIC Deployment in Collaboration with EVTV

Azio AI expects to begin delivery of the ASIC systems in the coming weeks. Upon delivery, the units are expected to be deployed within EVTV's liquid-immersion-cooled modular container infrastructure platform, for which EVTV holds lease rights to the underlying containerized and power-backed infrastructure.

Under the collaboration framework:

EVTV will own the ASIC compute systems





compute systems EVTV maintains lease rights to the containerized power infrastructure





Azio AI will lead hardware integration, system configuration, and performance optimization





Azio AI's engineering team — including senior integration personnel with prior experience at NVIDIA and other high-performance computing environments — will support deployment, validation, and operational streamlining

The initial ASIC deployment is structured to validate sustained high-density power utilization, immersion cooling efficiency, uptime resilience, and compute economics under continuous-load conditions.

During this validation phase, the systems are expected to support specialized SHA-256 compute workloads, generating Bitcoin ("BTC") yields while establishing operational benchmarks for scalable multi-megawatt expansion.

There can be no assurance regarding delivery timing, operational performance, digital asset yields, lease arrangements, or future expansion plans.

About Azio AI Corporation

Azio AI is a high-performance computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure company focused on delivering scalable GPU compute platforms, modular data centers, and energy-integrated infrastructure solutions designed to support sustained AI workloads across enterprise, government, and industrial applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, and include risks related to changes in our operations; uncertainties concerning estimates; industry-related risks; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of those statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

