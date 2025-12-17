AZIO AI Valuation at Approximately $480 Million Enterprise Value, Underscoring Rapid Emergence as a Critical AI Infrastructure Platform

Independent valuation highlights accelerating revenue, expanding GPU compute scale, and strategic transaction momentum, including ongoing engagement with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI Corporation ("AZIO" or the "Company"), a rapidly scaling artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure platform, today announced the completion of an independent valuation analysis, which indicates an enterprise valuation of approximately $480 million, validating AZIO AI's emergence as an institutional-scale AI infrastructure company. The valuation milestone comes as AZIO AI continues to advance strategic transaction activity, including its previously disclosed LOI with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV), reflecting growing convergence between AI compute infrastructure, energy-efficient systems, and next-generation industrial platforms.

VALUATION GROUNDED IN CASH FLOW, COMPUTE SCALE, AND MARKET COMPARABLES

According to the valuation report, AZIO AI's enterprise value was derived using income-based approaches across multiple deployment scenarios, including configurations utilizing NVIDIA B200 and next-generation NVIDIA B300 GPUs. These analyses produced a conservative indicated enterprise value of approximately $480 million that reflects a disciplined market positioning and execution assumptions.

The analysis further highlights substantial upside potential, with forward-looking valuation scenarios exceeding $1.4 billion, based on guideline public-company trading multiples, capital raise and execution, precedent M&A transactions across AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure sectors.

REVENUE GROWTH AND SCALABLE INFRASTRUCTURE MODEL

Azio's valuation reflects projected revenue growth supported by a diversified mix of hardware distribution and higher-margin high-performance computing and GPU-as-a-Service offerings. Modeled revenues scale from approximately $349 million to more than $500 million, with projected EBITDA margins ranging from approximately 20% to over 30%, underscoring the operating leverage inherent in AZIO AI's infrastructure-driven platform.

STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS AND PUBLIC-MARKET ALIGNMENT

As previously disclosed, AZIO AI is engaged in a LOI that purposes a strategic merger with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV). Management believes such strategic alignments may enable AZIO AI to deploy AI compute infrastructure across industrial, energy, logistics, and sovereign applications while strengthening its public-market footprint.

"This independent valuation validates the scale, discipline, and long-term opportunity of the platform we are building," said Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI. "As global demand for AI compute accelerates, AZIO AI is positioned to support enterprise, government, and strategic partners with reliable, scalable, and economically efficient infrastructure."

ABOUT AZIO AI CORPORATION

AZIO AI Corporation is an advanced artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure company focused on delivering enterprise-grade GPU compute, AI acceleration, and HPC solutions. The Company supports a wide range of applications across artificial intelligence, data analytics, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding valuation, projected revenues, strategic transactions, future growth, and market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. AZIO AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT

Phoenix Management Consulting

[email protected]

888-228-0122

SOURCE Azio AI Corporation