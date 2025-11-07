Azitra, Inc. Addresses False Report Regarding Sale of Securities

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today announced that it has come to the Company's attention that a report has been circulated claiming that the Company priced a $44 million registered direct offering. This report is false and should not be relied upon.

Azitra urges investors, stakeholders, and the public to rely only on information formally issued by the Company through its official channels. The Company is taking steps to identify the source of the false report.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology. The Company's lead program, ATR-12, uses an engineered strain of S. epidermidis designed to treat Netherton syndrome, a rare, chronic skin disease with no approved treatment options. Netherton syndrome may be fatal in infancy with those living beyond a year having profound lifelong challenges. The ATR-12 program includes a Phase 1b clinical trial in adult Netherton syndrome patients. ATR-04, Azitra's additional advanced program, utilizes another engineered strain of S. epidermidis for the treatment of EGFR inhibitor ("EGFRi") associated rash. Azitra has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for EGFRi associated rash, which impacts approximately 150,000 people in the U.S. Azitra has an open IND for its ATR-04 program in patients with EGFRi associated rash. Azitra is also progressing ATR-01, a preclinical program targeting ichthyosis vulgaris, with the goal of submitting an IND submission in 2026. The ATR-12, ATR-04 and ATR-01 programs were developed from Azitra's proprietary platform of engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products that includes a microbial library comprised of approximately 1,500 bacterial strains. The platform is augmented by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that analyzes, predicts, and helps screen the library of strains for drug like molecules. For more information, please visit https://azitrainc.com.

