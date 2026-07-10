AstraZeneca (AZN) investors lost money after the Company projected "landmark data" from its Phase III Cardio-TTRansform trial; when the results came in, the trial missed its primary endpoint and the stock declined abruptly.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 9, 2026, AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) shares fell approximately 8.4% before the market opened after the Phase III CARDIO-TTransform trial of Wainua missed its primary endpoint in ATTR cardiomyopathy. If you held AZN and lost money, you have legal rights and are encouraged to check to see if you may qualify to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On the Company's Q2 2025 earnings call held of July 29, 2025, Ruud Dobber, the Executive Vice-President of the BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, described the CARDIO-TTransform trial of Wainua as "the largest trial in this population" with the potential to "address key questions regarding the optimal use of silencers and stabilizers." Later, on the Company's Q4 2025 earnings call on February 10, 2026, Executive Vice President of Biopharmaceutical R&D, Sharon Barr, told investors the company "expect[ed] to have landmark data for overall benefit and be able to demonstrate the additive benefit of a silencer on top of stabilizers."

The trial had been positioned as a key value driver toward AstraZeneca's stated "$80 billion 2030 ambition." On July 9, 2026, the Company disclosed that the trial did not meet its primary endpoint, and the stock sharply declined. The investigation concerns whether AstraZeneca adequately disclosed risks tied to statements made before that outcome.

Shareholders who purchased AZN and wish to discuss their losses are encouraged to submit your information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AZN Investigation

Q: What is the AZN securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell over 8.3% premarket after the Company disclosed that the Phase III CARDIO-TTransform trial of Wainua missed its primary endpoint, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AZN investigation? A: Investors who purchased AZN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if I already sold my AZN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AZN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my AZN losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What do AZN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com