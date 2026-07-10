IONS SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals lost more than 20% before the market opened -- a decline of nearly $17 -- after its Phase-3 CARDIO-TTRansform trial missed its primary endpoint. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of IONS investors.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) dropped more than 20% pre-market on July 9, 2026, after the Company announced that its late-stage Phase-3 CARDIO-TTRansform trial failed to meet its primary endpoint. If you suffered a loss on your Ionis investment, you are encouraged to submit your information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The CARDIO-TTRansform trial, partnered with AstraZeneca, was designed to reduce the combined rate of cardiovascular death and recurrent cardiovascular events in patients with transthyretin-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy. On July 9, 2026, the Company disclosed that the trial did not achieve that primary endpoint.

The market reaction was swift and the negative readout drove an immediate pre-market decline. The investigation concerns whether Ionis Pharmaceuticals made statements to investors about the CARDIO-TTRansform program that are being examined in light of the July 9, 2026 outcome and the resulting share-price decline.

Investors who purchased IONS shares and lost money are encouraged to click here to learn more about the investigation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IONS Investigation

Q: How much did IONS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 20% before the market opened but following the Company's disclosure that that its Phase-3 CARDIO-TTRansform trial failed to meet its primary endpoint. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: What is the IONS investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell more than 20% after the Company disclosed the failure of its Phase-3 CARDIO-TTRansform trial, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the IONS investigation? A: Investors who purchased IONS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if I already sold my IONS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought IONS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my IONS losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do IONS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com