Azores Airlines Appoints Discover the World as GSA partner in preparation of online operation between London Gatwick and the Azores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From June, Azores Airlines will add to its current flights to Europe, connections between London Gatwick (United Kingdom) and Ponta Delgada (Azores), operating two times per week on Tuesday and Thursdays. The service will give passengers access to one of the most beautiful parts of Europe with the ability to 'island hop' among the nine amazing islands of the Azores and Madeira. Also, the flights are perfectly timed to connect on to the airlines' North American services to New York, Boston, Toronto and Montreal.

Aiden Walsh, Discover's Head of Airline Development commented, "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Azores Airlines and introduce the UK to a new way to travel to the beautiful Azores and beyond. I have been lucky to travel to these islands on several occasions. They are spectacular and a very special place on the edge of Europe. The new direct London Gatwick flights offer the perfect opportunity for the UK market to experience all the delights the archipelago has to offer. We look forward to working with our trade partners to develop sales to the Azores and beyond."

Graça Silva, SATA Group Sales & Brand, Marketing and Communication Director, commented that "The increased demand for our flights strengthens the position of Azores Airlines in the competitive aviation industry, leading to expansion opportunities, new routes, and the possibility of offering even more options and convenience to our passengers. London is an air traffic meeting point with significant potential that will not only provide additional options for our passengers residing in the Azores but also new possibilities for connecting air traffic, which has increasingly and consistently used Azores Airlines flights to reach North America and Europe. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Discover the World to maximize the potential we are envisioning for this market."

About SATA Group Airlines

The SATA group of companies started in 1941 as Sociedade de Estudos Aéreos Açorianos. It has more than eighty years of history. It has its roots in the Azores and is committed to tackling the isolation of the Archipelago. SATA Group Airlines embraces the mission of building air bridges between the Azores and the world. Currently, SATA Group airlines (SATA Air Açores and Azores Airlines) operate a network of regular routes (Regional, Domestic, and International) and play an important role in the development of the Autonomous Region of the Azores. Azores Airlines operates with an Airbus A320ceo, Airbus A320neo, Airbus A321neo, and A321LR fleet. SATA Air Açores operates with a Bombardier Q400 and Bombardier Q200 fleet. https://www.azoresairlines.pt/en

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of its clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World please visit www.discovertheworld.com.

SOURCE Discover the World