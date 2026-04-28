Azra AI Acquires Thynk Health to Close the Gap Between Imaging and Cancer Care

The acquisition brings together two of healthcare's most installed and trusted platforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and LEXINGTON, Ky., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azra AI, the leading end-to-end enterprise platform for incidental findings and oncology workflow automation, today announced the acquisition of Thynk Health, the specialized leader of lung cancer screening and incidental findings management. The deal unites two of healthcare's most trusted names in imaging-driven care coordination, with a shared goal: ensuring that no patient falls through the cracks between detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

The combined Azra AI and Thynk Health platforms are already deployed across hundreds of hospitals and represent the largest install base in its market segment, including five of the top ten healthcare systems in the United States. Currently processing well over half a billion clinical reports and messages annually in real time — at the scale and reliability that health systems can trust — the combination of these two platforms further strengthens their leadership position, which translates directly into fewer missed findings, faster follow-up, and stronger patient retention across the enterprise.

A Platform Built for the Full Continuum

Azra AI's end-to-end platform supports patients seamlessly from initial suspicion through treatment and survivorship — bridging a deep gap that traditional EHRs and point solutions were never designed to address. At its core, Azra's Clinical Patient Data Layer converts fragmented clinical data into structured, actionable workflows, keeping care moving across radiology, pathology, cardiology, emergency departments and other service lines. Azra's end-to-end platform includes all incidental findings (radiology), cancer patient ID (pathology), patient navigation and care coordination, registry case-finding and abstraction, multi-disciplinary meeting / tumor board, clinical trials matching, and real-time reporting and analytics — reducing handoff failures, closing care gaps, and ensuring the right action happens at the right moment in every patient's journey.

Thynk Health deepens that foundation where the stakes are highest. As one of the recognized leaders in lung cancer screening and lung incidental findings management, Thynk specializes in the critical window between an imaging finding and a confirmed diagnosis — the moment where follow-up delays most often translate into later-stage disease and worse outcomes.

Health systems already using Thynk Health's lung cancer screening and incidental findings technology will now have access to Azra AI's full platform, giving them a comprehensive, enterprise-wide AI platform strategy. For existing Azra clients, the combination brings together the best capabilities from both platforms, creating an even more powerful and unified solution for lung cancer screening, incidental findings management, and the full longitudinal patient journey — all within a single, trusted platform.

"Health systems are moving beyond fragmented tools and toward true enterprise-wide intelligence platforms," said John Marshall, CEO of Azra AI. "EHRs were not built for this level of complexity, especially when it comes to delivering the specialized clinical workflows that turn a finding into a follow-up and a follow-up into a life saved. At the same time, disconnected point solutions further exacerbate the problem by creating fragmentation, limiting scale, and widening the gaps in patient care. The future of care is not just managing patients once disease is suspected — it's identifying patients earlier, often before symptoms appear. Azra was built from day one to be something fundamentally different — by leveraging discrete clinical data across the enterprise, we can surface high-risk, asymptomatic patients and accelerate diagnosis of life-threatening conditions. That requires an AI platform built for continuous, longitudinal patient journeys and complex workflows that ensures no patient will fall through the cracks. This combination with Thynk Health, and their amazing people and technology, accelerates our mission of saving lives every day. The platform we have built is extraordinary, and the excitement inside our two organizations is incredible."

"Too many important imaging findings never lead to action — a missed follow-up, a gap in communication, and a patient's early-stage diagnosis becomes a late-stage one," said Daniel Weeks, CEO of Thynk Health. "That's the problem Thynk was built to solve. Joining Azra gives us the platform depth and reach to deliver continuous, coordinated care with highly actionable data at vast scale across entire health system populations, not just individual programs. Azra provides an immediate enterprise-wide clinical strategy for health systems' most critical service lines with one platform that spans across the entire longitudinal patient journey — from suspicion past survivorship. Add to that Azra's suite of hands-on clinical services — Navigation, Case Finding, MDM/Tumor Board Coordination, and Strategic Program Execution — and health systems have something no point solution or EHR can offer: a partner that runs alongside them, not just a tool they have to operate themselves. There is simply nothing else like it on the market — one platform, one partner, one mission. We could not be happier with the outcome."

John Marshall will continue as CEO of the combined organization. Daniel Weeks, formerly CEO of Thynk Health, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer at Azra AI. Both companies will continue supporting existing customer deployments throughout the integration process, with no disruption to current contracts or workflows. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Azra AI

Azra AI is a healthcare enterprise platform that operationalizes underutilized data to optimize and orchestrate care and clinical trial pathways — ensuring patients receive immediate, coordinated care within their health system, increasing patient retention and outcomes, and making patient care visible through actionable real-time reporting. By combining advanced agentic AI, multimodal data integration, and workflow automation, Azra transforms fragmented clinical data into actionable intelligence—powering solutions across lung and breast cancer screening, all incidental findings, multi-disciplinary meetings, enterprise patient management / care coordination, clinical trial matching, ED discharge, and robust reporting and analytics.

Azra's ability to unify these capabilities within a single platform enables health systems to identify patients earlier, coordinate care longitudinally, and eliminate gaps across the continuum. Deployed across hundreds of leading health systems, Azra's platform reduces time to treatment, which delivers measurable improvements in patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and ROI at scale.

Learn more at our new website: www.azra-ai.com

Media Contact:

John Marshall,

CEO,

[email protected]

SOURCE Azra AI