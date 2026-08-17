Azra AI and 4DMedical Partner to Bring Enterprise-Wide Lung Health Intelligence to Health Systems

Strategic OEM and reseller partnership brings Azra AI's real-time identification of pulmonary nodule and incidental-finding patients to 4DMedical's customers, connecting patients across COPD/emphysema, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary nodules, unexplained breathlessness, coronary artery calcification, and acute and chronic pulmonary embolism.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azra AI, a healthcare enterprise platform that accelerates patient identification and care coordination, and 4DMedical (ASX: 4DX), a global leader in quantitative lung imaging analytics, today announce a strategic OEM and reseller partnership. Under the agreement, 4DMedical will resell Azra AI's real-time patient-identification platform to its health system customers, giving them a single, coordinated path from an incidental finding or critical condition to the specialized care a patient needs. Azra AI surfaces the patients across a health system with critical conditions, routes them to the right care team automatically, and tracks every one of them through their entire care journey.

Azra AI's current market-leading platform continuously reviews radiology reports leveraging artificial intelligence to surface patients whose reports indicate a pulmonary nodule or other incidental finding, often before anyone has manually reviewed the report. Through this partnership, 4DMedical's solutions will be integrated with Azra AI to add imaging-based detection to Azra's existing AI for even greater patient discovery. The integration will also augment the qualitative data and clinical context from the radiology reports with 4DMedical's quantitative lung imaging analytics, giving physicians objective, measurable data to guide the next stage of care.

Identify. Connect. Manage.

The offering spans a broad set of lung health care pathways: COPD/emphysema, interstitial lung disease (ILD), pulmonary nodules, unexplained breathlessness (dyspnea), and coronary artery calcification (CAC), acute and chronic pulmonary embolism. Together, the two companies are helping health systems manage lung health as a coordinated service line rather than a set of disconnected point solutions.

Our mission has always been to make sure a finding on a report never becomes a patient who falls through the cracks. Azra AI is the end-to-end platform that coordinates a patient's journey from first suspicion to treatment. 4DMedical brings the quantitative lung imaging that turns a finding into a measurable picture of what is happening in patients' lungs. Together, that means a patient goes from a line in a report to a care team that owns their case.

— John Marshall, CEO, Azra AI

Too often, patients with significant lung disease remain unidentified, or the full extent of their condition is not understood until much later in the care pathway. This partnership combines Azra AI's enterprise-wide patient identification capabilities with 4DMedical's quantitative imaging and CT:VQ™ technology, bringing functional lung assessment into the workup earlier. The result is a more informed approach to identifying the right patients, guiding treatment decisions, and managing patients throughout their care journey.

— Andreas Fouras, CEO, 4DMedical

A Coordinated Path From Finding to Care

Under the partnership, 4DMedical will resell Azra AI's patient-identification platform to its health system customers. The result is a single workflow: radiology reports and imaging are reviewed, a relevant finding is surfaced, and the patient is routed automatically and with full clinical context to a navigator, pulmonologist, and/or radiologist, depending on how each health system configures its care team. From there, the patient does not drop off. Azra AI tracks each one through scheduling, imaging, and follow-up, so a patient who needs care receives it instead of getting lost between departments. Azra AI and 4DMedical together elevate multi-disciplinary care management for radiology, interventional pulmonology and cardiology, and surgery.

The companies plan to roll out joint sales enablement, training, and go-to-market programs to their respective customer bases in the coming months, with further details on specific product integrations to be announced.

About Azra AI

Azra AI is a healthcare enterprise platform that operationalizes underutilized data to optimize and orchestrate care and clinical trial pathways. The platform helps ensure patients receive immediate, coordinated care, increasing retention and outcomes, and making care visible through real-time reporting. Azra powers solutions across cancer screening, incidental findings, patient navigation and care coordination, tumor boards and multidisciplinary meetings, cardiology, clinical trial matching, and reporting and analytics, supported by clinical advisory and implementation services. Learn more at www.azra-ai.com.

About 4DMedical

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX) is a global medical technology company that is revolutionizing respiratory care with advanced imaging and artificial intelligence. 4DMedical's patented technologies transform standard scans into rich, functional insights that allow physicians to detect, diagnose, and monitor lung disease earlier and with greater precision. 4DMedical's portfolio includes the FDA-cleared, ground-breaking CT:VQ™ solution designed to set new benchmarks in functional lung imaging with combined ventilation and perfusion analysis from standard non-contrast CT scans.

Delivered seamlessly through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, 4DMedical's solutions integrate into existing hospital infrastructure, enhancing physician productivity and enabling more personalized patient care. With the addition of advanced AI capabilities from its 2023 acquisition of Imbio and 2026 acquisition of contextflow, 4DMedical continues to push the boundaries of medical imaging to redefine how respiratory disease is understood and treated worldwide. Learn more at www.4dmedical.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the partnership between Azra AI and 4DMedical?

Azra AI and 4DMedical have formed a strategic OEM and reseller partnership. 4DMedical will resell Azra AI's real-time patient identification and care coordination platform to its health system customers, and the two companies will integrate 4DMedical's quantitative lung imaging technologies, including CT:VQ™ with the Azra AI platform. Together they help health systems identify patients with COPD/emphysema, interstitial lung disease (ILD), pulmonary nodules, unexplained breathlessness (dyspnea), and coronary artery calcification (CAC), acute and chronic pulmonary embolism, and other findings, then coordinate their care across the full patient journey.

How does the partnership help identify patients with lung disease earlier?

Azra AI continuously reviews radiology reports leveraging artificial intelligence processing to surface patients whose reports indicate a pulmonary nodule or other critical conditions, often before anyone has manually reviewed the report. Through the planned integration, 4DMedical's imaging-based detection and quantitative lung imaging analytics will augment that clinical context with objective, measurable data on lung function and disease severity. The combination is designed to help health systems find more patients who may benefit from specialist evaluation, additional testing, or treatment.

Which conditions does the partnership address?

The offering spans a broad set of care pathways:

COPD and emphysema

Interstitial lung disease (ILD)

Pulmonary nodules and lung cancer programs

Unexplained breathlessness (dyspnea)

Coronary artery calcium (CAC)

Pulmonary embolism, acute and chronic

The partnership is designed to help health systems manage lung health as a coordinated service line rather than through separate, disease-specific point solutions.

What does 4DMedical's CT:VQ™ technology contribute?

CT:VQ™ is 4DMedical's FDA-cleared functional lung imaging solution, providing combined ventilation and perfusion analysis from routine non-contrast CT scans. Pairing quantitative imaging data with Azra AI's patient identification and care coordination gives physicians additional clinical insight to support diagnosis, treatment planning, patient selection, and longitudinal monitoring of lung disease.

Who benefits from the combined solution?

The solution is built for health systems and hospitals running pulmonary nodule and lung cancer screening programs, and for the teams that manage those patients: pulmonologists, interventional pulmonologists, radiologists, thoracic surgeons, care navigators, and multidisciplinary lung care teams. By connecting patient identification, quantitative imaging, and care coordination, the platform supports more efficient management of patients with acute and chronic lung disease, and gives health systems visibility into where each patient stands in the pathway.

Lung health is one pathway on a broader enterprise platform. Azra AI also powers cancer screening, incidental findings, patient navigation and care coordination, tumor boards and multidisciplinary meetings, cardiology, clinical trial matching, and reporting and analytics, supported by clinical advisory and implementation services. Health systems can start with a single pathway and expand across service lines on the same platform rather than adding a separate point solution for each condition.

Media Contacts

Azra AI: Kaci Hollingsworth, [email protected]

4DMedical: Michelle Martin, [email protected]

SOURCE Azra AI