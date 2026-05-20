AZTA Investor Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) for Potential Securities Fraud

Azenta, Inc. reported Q2 FY 2026 results that included a $160.8 million net loss and a $149 million goodwill impairment -- erasing prior guidance and shareholder value.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who held Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) stock lost significant value when the Company disclosed Q2 FY 2026 results on May 5, 2026, revealing a $160.8 million net loss driven by a $149 million goodwill impairment charge. The Company simultaneously cut its full-year FY 2026 revenue and margin guidance -- guidance it had reaffirmed just three months earlier. Those who purchased AZTA shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 4, 2026, CEO John Marotta told investors Azenta was "entering the year well positioned for continued success" and reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance of 3%-5% organic revenue growth with approximately 300 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. On May 5, 2026, the Company reported Q2 FY 2026 results that included a $149 million goodwill impairment charge in its Multiomics segment. The resulting net loss of $160.8 million stood in stark contrast to the growth trajectory management had presented ninety days prior.

Alongside the impairment, Azenta reduced its full-year FY 2026 guidance -- trimming the revenue growth and margin expansion targets it had publicly reaffirmed in February. The gap between the Company's stated outlook and its reported results is now the subject of an investigation into potential securities law violations.

Shareholders who lost money on their AZTA investment may click here to discuss their legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and recoveries. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AZTA Investigation

Q: How much did AZTA stock drop? A: Azenta shares declined sharply after the Company disclosed a $149 million goodwill impairment and a $160.8 million net loss in its Q2 FY 2026 results on May 5, 2026. The Company also cut its previously reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: Who is conducting the AZTA investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased AZTA securities and suffered financial losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AZTA investigation? A: Investors who purchased AZTA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do AZTA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my AZTA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AZTA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. The overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP