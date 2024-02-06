Aztec Software Acquires Financial Fitness Group

Financial Fitness Group to Merge with Aztec's iGrad to Create a Complementary Financial Education Platform and Expand Industry-Leading Offerings

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aztec Software ("Aztec"), an educational software company focused on helping adults make generational change through academic upskilling, workforce and job-specific certification preparation, and wealth management and financial literacy programming, today announced that it has acquired Financial Fitness Group ("FFG"), a provider of industry-leading interactive financial wellness solutions. FFG will be combined with iGrad, an Aztec brand and award-winning, web-based financial literacy platform that provides lifetime personalized financial wellness education. The combination brings together two highly complementary businesses with a shared mission to enrich lives by making financial education personal, easy, effective, and enjoyable.

Financial Fitness Group is a leading FINRA-reviewed financial content provider that helps thousands of advisors and financial service firms attract, build, educate, and cultivate relationships with their clients. The company has a longstanding collaboration with Morningstar to provide an expansive library of financial content solutions to assist financial advisors with educating investors. Their content offerings include the U.S. Andex® Chart, the most respected and in-demand financial illustration for advisors globally, which FFG has the exclusive right to reproduce and sell. Brokers, RIAs, individual investors, and industry leaders widely recognize the Morningstar brand and FFG as an independent, trusted, and objective source of investment information and financial education.

iGrad and its Enrich platform currently serve more than 1.2 million learners across 600 schools, employers, financial institutions, and other organizations. The addition of FFG further expands iGrad's vast library of digital financial education content and tools to include hundreds of FINRA-reviewed content pieces, including more than 200 financial charts and graphics, and 18 FINRA-reviewed financial presentations supported by Morningstar data.

According to a OnePoll survey published by Forbes, approximately two-thirds of workers are living paycheck to paycheck and only about 17% follow a comprehensive financial plan, demonstrating the growing need for financial education and informed guidance. As the U.S. prepares to enter into the largest wealth transfer in history in the coming years, the accessible, industry-leading services Aztec, iGrad and FFG provide will play an increasingly important role improving financial wellness and education across the country.

"Financial literacy is critical for adults to drive multi-generational change, and we remain committed to providing the resources that enable adult learners to succeed," said Jonathan Blitt, Chief Executive Officer of Aztec Software. "Adding FFG to our award-winning iGrad team moves Aztec closer to fulfilling our mission to provide all adults with the tools to not only support their families, but also to create opportunities for the next generation."

"The American workforce needs financial education now more than ever. Too many workers are financially strained and in a constant state of economic uncertainty. It is crucial that adults at every stage of life have the resources to pursue – and achieve – financial security," said Rob LaBreche, Chief Executive Officer of iGrad. "Together, we will provide a well-rounded and best-in-class financial wellness experience to a broad base of end users by utilizing FFG's arsenal of complementary content and offerings to remain our clients' most reliable and trusted resource."

"Financial advisors play a critical role helping individual investors of all ages navigate an increasingly sophisticated financial landscape, and their expertise is invaluable in helping clients make informed financial decisions," said Joe Saari, Founder and Chairman of the Financial Fitness Group. "As part of the Aztec and iGrad family, we are excited to build on our mission to drive real change through education, and to partner with a like-minded organization that shares our passion and values."

About Aztec Software

Since 1980, Aztec Software has been in the business of helping adults make generational change in three fundamental ways; by upskilling academically from literacy and numeracy through career and college prep, by providing a workforce toolkit including core and soft skills and job specific certifications and training, and by offering award-winning financial wellness, and financial literacy programming helping our learners navigate and manage a complex world of personal finance and financial decisions. Already the number one preparer of GEDs, Aztec continues to add to its impressive list of Career Tech Education certification programs and it best in class financial wellness/literacy offerings. Developed by educators, not technologists, Aztec's software platform provides instructors and students with the tools they need to diagnose, remediate, instruct and learn, while utilizing ongoing formative assessments to guide the learning and instructional process. For more information, please visit www.aztecsoftware.com.

About iGrad

iGrad is a financial technology company that offers artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. iGrad's Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults' Education Program of the Year award. iGrad is one of three 2020 honorees in the inaugural Barron's Celebrates: Financial Empowerment, after being selected by a team of judges for its contributions to improving the financial health and security of Americans. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org.

About Financial Fitness Group:

Financial Fitness Group (FFG) is a leading provider of interactive financial wellness and investor education content for financial service providers, banks, credit unions, advisors, government agencies, and some of the largest companies across the U.S. For over 20 years, FFG has assessed and educated over 4 million individuals at thousands of organizations to drive real behavior change. For more information about FFG, visit LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, and www.financialfitnessgroup.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Aztec Software