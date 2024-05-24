Azul and GOL Announce Codeshare Agreement

Customers will have access to extensive flight connectivity

with over 150 destinations and can choose in which program to accumulate points from codeshare flights

SÃO PAULO, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul and GOL airlines announce today a commercial cooperation agreement that will connect their flight networks in Brazil through a codeshare agreement. This partnership covers all domestic routes operated exclusively, meaning rotes operated by one of the two companies but not the other.

The agreement also encompasses frequent flyer programs, allowing Azul Fidelidade and Smiles members to earn points in their preferred program when purchasing segments included in the codeshare agreement.

This agreement will bring enormous benefits to our customers. Both companies have a history of aviation development in Brazil, focused on customer service excellence. "With Azul's highly connected network serving most cities in Brazil and GOL's strong presence in the main Brazilian markets, our complementary offerings will provide customers with the widest range of travel options," said Abhi Shah, President of Azul.

Consumers will benefit from this commercial partnership starting at the end of June, when the offer will become available through both companies' sales channels.

Customers will gain access to hundreds of new domestic routes, along with more convenient connection opportunities. For example, one could travel from Brasília to Tabatinga with a brief layover in Manaus, or from Rio de Janeiro to Marabá with a stop in Belém.

"GOL and Azul have always been dedicated to expanding the Brazilian aviation market. This codeshare agreement will provide customers with even more travel options across our country. GOL already has over 60 commercial agreements with various global airline partners, and we are eager to extend these benefits within Brazil," said Celso Ferrer, CEO of GOL.

Azul and GOL operate approximately 1,500 daily departures. This agreement will create over 2,700 travel opportunities with just one connection.

Benefits for Azul and GOL Customers:

Customers can search for domestic segments exclusive to one airline and purchase through Azul's and GOL's sales channels. Routes operated by both GOL and Azul are not included in the codeshare.

Points and miles from codeshare or non-overlapping segments purchased through the other airline's digital channels, such as a GOL flight bought on Azul's website, can be accumulated in either the Azul Fidelidade and Smiles programs, at the customer's discretion. This applies to both connecting flights and individual segments.

Check-in must always be completed through the digital channels or airport counters of the airline operating the flight, or in the case of connecting flights, the first segment, regardless of which company sold the ticket. For connecting flights, customers will receive all boarding passes at check-in.

Baggage check-in follows the same rule as passenger check-in. It must be done with the airline operating the flight or the first segment, and the luggage will be delivered to the final destination regardless of any connections with the other airline.

Rescheduling and cancellations of bookings should be handled by the company that sold the ticket.

Additional services and optional items, such as special seats or checked baggage, as well as loyalty program benefits and cargo transport, remain subject to the rules set by each company and must be observed by customers.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of departures and cities served, offers 1,000 daily flights to more than 160 destinations. With an operational fleet of over 180 aircraft and more than 16,000 crew members, the company has a network of 300 direct routes. In 2023, Azul was named the world's second most punctual airline by Cirium, a leading aviation data analysis company. In 2020, Azul was awarded the title of the world's best airline by TripAdvisor, marking the first time a Brazilian airline has achieved first place in the Traveller's Choice Awards. For more information, visit www.voeazul.com.br/imprensa.

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS

GOL is Brazil's leading airline and part of the Abra Group. Since its inception in 2001, it has been the lowest-cost airline in Latin America, enabling the democratization of air travel. The company maintains alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and offers customers a variety of codeshare and interline agreements, enhancing convenience and ease of connections to any destination served by these partnerships. Committed to "Being First for Everyone," GOL provides the best travel experience for its passengers, including the most seats and legroom, a comprehensive platform with internet, movies, and live TV, and the premier loyalty program, Smiles. GOLLOG, the cargo transport division, facilitates parcel delivery across Brazil and internationally. The company employs a team of 13.7 thousand people.

