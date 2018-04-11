Azul announces lease of two used freighter aircraft

"We have decided to order these freighter planes because we see the need to have some dedicated narrowbody aircraft to support the growth of our cargo business. The 737 is the only narrowbody freighter option in the market and was chosen because of the model's low ownership cost combined with its superior capacity and unbeatable reliability track record. With these planes, we'll have greater versatility based on the needs of our clients, and we will also be able to offer new services, such as air charter. With no doubt, these cargo planes will support our fast expansion," notes Izabel Reis, director of Azul Cargo Express.

The 737-400F can hold up to 20 tons of cargo. With more capacity and higher flexibility, Azul Cargo Express expects to grow revenues by 40% this year, expanding its service offering throughout Brazil. In 2017, Azul's cargo business registered a 49% revenue growth compared to the previous year.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served, offers 739 daily flights to 105 destinations. With an operating fleet of 120 aircraft and more than 10,000 crewmembers, the company has a network of 207 non-stop routes as of March 31, 2018. This year, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and in 2017, the Company was elected best low cost carrier in South America for the seventh consecutive time by Skytrax. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil and most on-time low-cost carrier in the Americas in 2017 according to OAG's Punctuality League, the industry's most comprehensive annual ranking of on-time performance. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

