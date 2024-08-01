Azul Cargo Express Celebrates its Relationship with SmartKargo, Driving Continued Growth and Innovation in e-Commerce Delivery

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKargo, the technology company that brings airlines into the age of e-commerce, and Azul Cargo Express, a subsidiary of Azul Brazilian Airlines, celebrate their success and ongoing collaboration that has revolutionized the e-commerce package delivery industry in Brazil. The two companies have been long-term partners, working together to drive innovation and efficiency in the logistics sector.

Since its inception as the cargo division of Azul Brazilian Airlines, Azul Cargo Express has rapidly positioned itself as a leader in logistics solutions, especially within the burgeoning e-commerce sector. According to Abhi Shah, President of Azul Airlines, central to this success has been the "Strategic adoption of SmartKargo's advanced cloud-based technology, which has enabled Azul Cargo Express to streamline operations, optimize Booking, inventory and visibility, deliver superior customer service and drive revenue."

Olivier Houri, CRO of SmartKargo, stated, "Azul is a phenomenal partner that shares our innovation DNA and focuses on the customers." Azul Cargo Express has witnessed a remarkable growth trajectory, with a consistent annual increase in package delivery volume averaging between 30-35%. This growth has been fueled by the rapid expansion of e-commerce in Brazil and Azul Cargo Express's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet customer demands.

In November of last year, Azul Cargo Express set a record by handling over 2 million packages, reflecting the robustness of its strategic initiatives and the effectiveness of the SmartKargo platform. This achievement underscores the growing demand for e-commerce and customers' trust in Azul Cargo Express's logistics solutions. Azul Cargo Express delivers e-commerce packages for Amazon, and, with Prime Day last week, increased their volume by over 45% with great efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The extension of the SmartKargo contract for another 5 year is a testament to the successful partnership and shared vision of innovation and growth. Azul Cargo Express is poised to lead the way in efficient and reliable logistics solutions, driving customer satisfaction and market growth in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

About SmartKargo:

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from New York to Los Angeles – SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and Canada. For more information, visit www.smartkargo.com.

About Azul Airlines:

Azul Cargo Express, the logistics unit of Azul Linhas Aéreas, has its business model in express parcels and cargo shipments, taking advantage of the capacity of Azul's airline network. Today, the Azul Cargo Express network has over 300 stores in Brazil and abroad, offering "door to door" service to over 4,200 Brazilian cities, besides the entire territory of the USA and Portugal.

The services offered include critical parcels, B2C distribution for e-commerce, parcels at economical rates, and palletized cargo in the global market. For more information, visit https://ri.voeazul.com.br.

CONTACT: Ed Burek, [email protected]

SOURCE SmartKargo