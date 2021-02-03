Azul Cargo Revenue Grows 64% in 4Q20

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL) announces today that its logistics business unit Azul Cargo Express increased revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 by 64% year over year. The business set new revenue records in each of the months during the quarter. This growth was driven by broad expansion in all segments of the cargo market, especially e-commerce.

"When Azul was launched 12 years ago, our mission was to increase the size of the passenger market. In logistics our philosophy is the same – our exclusive network and fleet allow us to offer short delivery times at competitive prices, with the potential to transform logistics in Brazil," said John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.

Azul Cargo Express provides a unique and vast array of logistics air services for its customers. The combination of the largest domestic passenger network together with the most flexible fleet is able to provide unmatched fast and reliable service to almost four thousand cities in Brazil.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to over 110 destinations. With an operating fleet of approximately 140 aircraft and more than 9,500 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 203 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2020. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. Additionally, in 2019, Azul ranked among the top ten most on–time low-cost carriers in the world, according to OAG. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir .

