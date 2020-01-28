Azul Updates its Five-Year Fleet Plan

According to John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul, "we ended 2019 with 42 next-generation aircraft and could not be more excited about the economics as well as the high-quality onboard experience they offer to our customers. The A320neos and E2s are the principal pillars in our goal to significantly increase revenue and earnings while we grow responsibly over the next five years."

This fleet plan represents the expected number of each aircraft type we plan to operate over the next five years. Azul has the flexibility to reduce or increase these numbers depending on market conditions.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4,NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 2880

invest@voeazul.com.br

Media Relations

Tel: +55 11 4831 1245

imprensa@voeazul.com.br

SOURCE Azul S.A.

Related Links

https://www.voeazul.com.br

