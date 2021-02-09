Azurity Pharmaceuticals Announces Three New Neurology Products

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azurity Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company that makes safe, high-quality treatments for patients requiring customized formulations for their care, announced today the purchase of the neurology portfolio from Eton Pharmaceuticals. The product portfolio includes lamotrigine (ET-105), zonisamide (ET-104), and topiramate (ET-101). These medications are currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as new drug applications.

The three neurology products fit Azurity's core strategy to introduce innovations that improve patient care. "Many patients have needs that are not sufficiently addressed by existing medications. Azurity aims to solve for these gaps by developing new alternatives that may benefit patients," said Amit Patel, Chairman and CEO of Azurity Pharmaceuticals.

These products augment Azurity's existing portfolio of other products within this new therapeutic area of neurology. Azurity is committed to deepening and broadening its therapeutic area and dosage form coverage to expand opportunities for specialized patient care.

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative dosage forms that satisfy unmet patient needs in ways that other medicines do not. The company focuses on providing patients with customized formulations that may improve convenience, compliance, and safety. Its vertically-integrated business model has yielded multiple products across therapeutic areas – including cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, and institutional/supportive care – that have benefited millions of patients. For more information, visit www.azurity.com.

SOURCE Azurity Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

http://www.azurity.com

