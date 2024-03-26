AZZ Inc. Announces CFO Succession Plan

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America, today announced that Mr. Philip Schlom, Chief Financial Officer of AZZ, will retire from the Company upon completion of his current agreement which concludes on November, 4, 2024. Mr. Jason Crawford, Senior Vice President - Finance of AZZ Precoat Metals, has agreed to transition into the role of Chief Financial Officer of AZZ Inc.

Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, said, "During his four years with the Company, Philip strengthened the accounting, finance, compliance, controls, and audit functions and was integral to the successful strategic transformation of the Company. While his retirement is not imminent, his work ethic and passion for the Company and its people will be hard to replace. I truly appreciate his advance notice that will ensure a smooth and well-planned transition."

"We are fortunate to have talented leadership and significant bench strength. AZZ strives to promote a 'next person up' culture to ensure continuity in many of our key positions. Therefore, I am pleased to announce that Jason Crawford will be our next Chief Financial Officer. Jason currently serves as Senior Vice President – Finance AZZ Precoat Metals. His strong track record of accomplishments includes twelve years' collective experience with Precoat Metals and parent Sequa Corporation, a $2 billion company previously owned by global investment firm Carlyle. Jason has more than 20 years of progressive experience in senior level accounting and finance leadership positions and a demonstrated track record of success on mergers and acquisitions. He has broad expertise in both domestic and international companies across a wide variety of industries," concluded Mr. Ferguson.

Prior to his current role, Mr. Crawford's tenure with Precoat Metals/Sequa Corporation included the roles of Senior Vice President - Finance Sequa Corporation (2020-2022) and Senior Vice President - Finance Precoat Metals (2012-2020). He also served in numerous leadership roles within Finance at Boston Scientific (2006 to 2012). Prior to 2006, Mr. Crawford held various accounting and leadership roles at CTS Corporation (1995-2006). Mr. Crawford has a Master of Business Administration degree from Washington University Olin Business School, and a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from University Abertay, Dundee, Scotland.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

