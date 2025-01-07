AZZ Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Third Quarter Results

Strong Sales Growth Drives Quarterly Results; Narrowing and Raising Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results Overview (as compared to prior fiscal year third quarter(1)):

Total Sales of $403.7 million , up 5.8% Metal Coatings sales of $168.6 million , up 3.3% Precoat Metals sales of $235.1 million , up 7.6%

, up 5.8% Net Income of $33.6 million , up 25.0% and Adjusted net income of $41.9 million , up 20.5%

, up 25.0% and Adjusted net income of , up 20.5% GAAP diluted EPS of $1.12 per share, up 21.7%, and Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.39 , up 16.8%

per share, up 21.7%, and Adjusted diluted EPS of , up 16.8% Adjusted EBITDA of $90.7 million or 22.5% of sales, versus prior year of $86.4 million , or 22.6% of sales

or 22.5% of sales, versus prior year of , or 22.6% of sales Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.5% for Metal Coatings and 19.1% for Precoat Metals

Debt reduction of $35 million in the quarter; fiscal year-to-date debt reduction of $80 million , resulting in net leverage ratio 2.6x

in the quarter; fiscal year-to-date debt reduction of , resulting in net leverage ratio 2.6x Cash dividend of $0.17 per share to common shareholders

per share to common shareholders Repriced Term Loan B which reduced the future borrowing rate by 75 basis points to SOFR+2.50%

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled in the tables below.

Tom Ferguson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, commented, "Third quarter results exceeded expectations as third quarter sales grew to $403.7 million, up 5.8% over the prior year, with Adjusted EPS of $1.39. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA grew to $90.7 million, or 22.5% of sales, primarily driven by higher volume for hot-dip galvanized steel and coil-coated materials and operational productivity over the prior year. Metal Coatings benefited from lower zinc costs and improved zinc utilization and delivered an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.5%. Precoat Metals' Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19.1%, primarily due to sales growth, favorable mix and improved operational performance.

Our fiscal year-to-date cash from operations of $185.6 million allowed us to reduce debt by $80.0 million and continue to reduce our net leverage ratio to 2.6x at the end of the third quarter. We continue to expect debt reduction to exceed $100 million in the fiscal year. Capital expenditures for the third quarter totaled $26.4 million, including $11.2 million of spending related to the new Washington, Missouri, facility, which is on budget and schedule. I want to thank all of our dedicated AZZ employees for their work during the quarter on sales volume, productivity improvements, and for their continued pride and passion for delivering outstanding quality and service to our customers, while driving operational excellence. We look forward to finishing fiscal year 2025 well as we set new profitability records moving forward," Ferguson concluded.

Fiscal Year 2025 Third Quarter Segment Performance

AZZ Metal Coatings

Sales of $168.6 million increased by 3.3% over the third quarter of last year, primarily due to increased volume supported by project spending in end markets including construction, industrial, and transmission and distribution. Galvanizing sales increased 5.2% for the quarter, partially offset by a decrease in other sales. Segment EBITDA of $53.1 million resulted in EBITDA margin of 31.5%, on increased volume and zinc productivity improvement, an increase of 150 basis points from the prior year third quarter.

AZZ Precoat Metals

Sales of $235.1 million increased by 7.6% over the third quarter of last year on increased volume driven by market share growth and improvements from mix shifts in end markets including construction, HVAC, and transportation. Segment EBITDA of $45.0 million resulted in EBITDA margin of 19.1%, an increase of 70 basis points from the prior year third quarter.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

The Company generated significant operating cash of $185.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 through improved earnings and disciplined working capital management. At the end of the third quarter, the Company's net leverage was 2.6x trailing twelve months EBITDA. During the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, the Company paid down debt of $80 million and returned cash to common shareholders through cash dividend payments totaling $14.4 million. Capital expenditures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 were $85.9 million, and full fiscal year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $100 - $120 million.

Financial Outlook - Fiscal Year 2025 Revised Guidance

Revised Fiscal Year 2025 guidance reflects our best estimates given expected market conditions for the full year, lower interest expense, an annualized effective tax rate of 25% and excludes any federal regulatory changes that may emerge.





Revised FY25 Guidance(1) Sales

$1.550 - $1.600 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$340 - $360 million Adjusted Diluted EPS

$5.00 - $5.30







(1) FY2025 Revised Guidance Assumptions:

a. Excludes the impact of any future acquisitions.

b. Includes approximately $15 - $18 million of equity income from AZZ's minority interest in its unconsolidated subsidiary.

c. Management defines adjusted earnings per share to exclude intangible asset amortization, acquisition expenses, transaction related. expenses, certain legal settlements and accruals, and certain expenses related to non-recurring events from the reported GAAP measure.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "will," "might," "would," "projects," "currently," "intends," "outlook," "forecasts," "targets," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to risks that could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our manufactured solutions, including demand by the construction markets, the industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets. We could also experience additional increases in labor costs, components and raw materials including zinc and natural gas, which are used in our hot-dip galvanizing process, paint used in our coil coating process; supply-chain vendor delays; customer requested delays of our manufactured solutions; delays in additional acquisition opportunities; an increase in our debt leverage and/or interest rates on our debt, of which a significant portion is tied to variable interest rates; availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the manufactured solutions that we provide; economic volatility, including a prolonged economic downturn or macroeconomic conditions such as inflation or changes in the political stability in the United States and other foreign markets in which we operate; acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business, including in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors, in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024, and other filings with the SEC, available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully when evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

November 30,

Nine Months Ended

November 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales

$ 403,654

$ 381,605

$ 1,225,869

$ 1,171,020 Cost of sales

305,876

293,456

921,907

888,606 Gross margin

97,778

88,149

303,962

282,414

















Selling, general and administrative

39,243

35,325

108,032

103,087 Operating income

58,535

52,824

195,930

179,327

















Interest expense, net

(19,223)

(25,855)

(63,906)

(82,331) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

7,168

8,742

12,470

11,136 Other income (expense), net

(763)

(41)

(142)

9 Income before income taxes

45,717

35,670

144,352

108,141 Income tax expense

12,114

8,780

35,728

24,397 Net income

33,603

26,890

108,624

83,744 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

—

(3,600)

(1,200)

(10,800) Redemption premium on Series A Preferred Stock

—

—

(75,198)

— Net income available to common shareholders

$ 33,603

$ 23,290

$ 32,226

$ 72,944

















Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.12

$ 0.93

$ 1.12

$ 2.91 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.12

$ 0.92

$ 1.11

$ 2.86

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

29,879

25,077

28,819

25,024 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

30,118

29,330

29,076

29,278

















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.17

$ 0.17

$ 0.51

$ 0.51

AZZ Inc. Segment Reporting (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended November 30,

Nine Months Ended November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales:













Metal Coatings $ 168,599

$ 163,186

$ 516,750

$ 501,816 Precoat Metals 235,055

218,419

709,119

669,204 Total Sales $ 403,654

$ 381,605

$ 1,225,869

$ 1,171,020















Adjusted EBITDA













Metal Coatings $ 53,103

$ 48,991

$ 162,113

$ 152,500 Precoat Metals 44,983

40,253

142,837

129,856 Infrastructure Solutions 7,139

8,452

12,403

10,642 Total Segment EBITDA(1) $ 105,225

$ 97,696

$ 317,353

$ 292,998















(1) See the non-GAAP disclosure section below for a reconciliation between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures.

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



As of



November 30, 2024

February 29, 2024 Assets:







Current assets

$ 394,405

$ 366,999 Property, plant and equipment, net

580,178

541,652 Other non-current assets, net

1,269,967

1,286,854 Total assets

$ 2,244,550

$ 2,195,505









Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity, and Shareholders' Equity:







Current liabilities

$ 222,292

$ 194,306 Long-term debt, net

879,548

952,742 Other non-current liabilities

113,122

113,966 Mezzanine Equity

—

233,722 Shareholders' Equity

1,029,588

700,769 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and shareholders' equity

$ 2,244,550

$ 2,195,505

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)













Nine Months Ended November 30,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 185,597

$ 180,928 Net cash used in investing activities

(85,100)

(66,853) Net cash used in financing activities

(103,912)

(109,444) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

550

58 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,865)

4,689 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4,349

2,820 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,484

$ 7,509

AZZ Inc.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA (collectively, the "Adjusted Earnings Measures"), which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency when comparing operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position and prospects for future capital investment and debt reduction. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share to exclude intangible asset amortization, acquisition expenses, transaction related expenses, certain legal settlements and accruals, and certain expenses related to non-recurring events from the reported GAAP measure. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as adjusted earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest and provision for income taxes. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate the Company's ability to incur and service debt and its capacity for making capital expenditures in the future.

Management provides non-GAAP financial measures for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of the Company's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider these measures in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and undue reliance should not be placed on these non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The following tables provides a reconciliation for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 between the non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Measures to the most comparable measures, calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share



Three Months Ended November 30,

Nine Months Ended November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Amount

Per

Diluted

Share(1)

Amount

Per

Diluted

Share(1)

Amount

Per

Diluted

Share(1)

Amount

Per

Diluted

Share(1) Net income $ 33,603





$ 26,890





$ 108,624





$ 83,744



Less: Series A Preferred Stock dividends —





(3,600)





(1,200)





(10,800)



Less: Redemption premium on Series A

Preferred Stock —





—





(75,198)





—



Net income available to common

shareholders(2) 33,603

$ 1.12

23,290

$ 0.92

32,226

$ 1.11

72,944

$ 2.86 Impact of Series A Preferred Stock

dividends(2) —





3,600





1,200





10,800



Net income and diluted earnings per share for

Adjusted net income calculation(2) 33,603

$ 1.12

26,890

$ 0.92

33,426

$ 1.11

83,744

$ 2.86 Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangible assets 5,773

0.19

5,872

0.20

17,353

0.58

18,108

0.62 Legal settlement and accrual(3) 3,483

0.12

4,500

0.15

3,483

0.12

10,250

0.35 Retirement and other severance expense(4) 1,666

0.06

—

—

3,554

0.12

—

— Redemption premium on Series A Preferred

Stock(5) —

—

—

—

75,198

2.50

—

— Subtotal 10,922

0.37

10,372

0.35

99,588

3.31

28,358

0.97 Tax impact(6) (2,621)

(0.09)

(2,489)

(0.08)

(5,854)

(0.19)

(6,806)

(0.23) Total adjustments 8,301

0.28

7,883

0.27

93,734

3.11

21,552

0.74 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings

per share (non-GAAP) $ 41,904

$ 1.39

$ 34,773

$ 1.19

$ 127,160

$ 4.22

$ 105,296

$ 3.60































Weighted average shares outstanding -

Diluted for Adjusted earnings per share(2)



30,118





29,330





30,123





29,278

































See notes on page 10.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended November 30,

Nine Months Ended November 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 33,603

$ 26,890

$ 108,624

$ 83,744 Interest expense 19,223

25,855

63,906

82,331 Income tax expense 12,114

8,780

35,728

24,397 Depreciation and amortization 20,633

20,357

61,383

59,034 Legal settlement and accrual(3) 3,483

4,500

3,483

10,250 Retirement and other severance expense(4) 1,666

—

3,554

— Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 90,722

$ 86,382

$ 276,678

$ 259,756

















See notes on page 10.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment



Three Months Ended November 30, 2024

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra-

structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 46,489

$ 37,080

$ 7,139

$ (57,105)

$ 33,603 Interest expense —

—

—

19,223

19,223 Income tax expense —

—

—

12,114

12,114 Depreciation and amortization 6,614

7,903

—

6,116

20,633 Retirement and other severance expense(4) —

—

—

1,666

1,666 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 53,103

$ 44,983

$ 7,139

$ (14,503)

$ 90,722





















See notes on page 10.



Nine Months Ended November 30, 2024

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra-

structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 142,158

$ 119,703

$ 12,403

$ (165,640)

$ 108,624 Interest expense —

—

—

63,906

63,906 Income tax expense —

—

—

35,728

35,728 Depreciation and amortization 19,955

23,134

—

18,294

61,383 Retirement and other severance expense(4) —

—

—

3,554

3,554 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 162,113

$ 142,837

$ 12,403

$ (40,675)

$ 276,678





















See notes on page 10.



Three Months Ended November 30, 2023

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra-

structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 37,813

$ 32,752

$ 8,452

$ (52,127)

$ 26,890 Interest expense —

—

—

25,855

25,855 Income tax expense —

—

—

8,780

8,780 Depreciation and amortization 6,678

7,501

—

6,178

20,357 Legal settlement and accrual(3) 4,500

—

—

—

4,500 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 48,991

$ 40,253

$ 8,452

$ (11,314)

$ 86,382





















See notes on page 10.



Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra-

structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 128,353

$ 109,449

$ 4,892

$ (158,950)

$ 83,744 Interest expense —

—

—

82,331

82,331 Income tax expense —

—

—

24,397

24,397 Depreciation and amortization 19,647

20,407

—

18,980

59,034 Legal settlement and accrual(3) 4,500

—

5,750

—

10,250 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 152,500

$ 129,856

$ 10,642

$ (33,242)

$ 259,756





















See notes on page 10.

Debt Leverage Ratio Reconciliation





Trailing Twelve Months Ended



November 30,

February 29,



2024

2024 Gross debt

$ 930,250

$ 1,010,250 Less: Cash per bank statement

(10,233)

(24,807) Add: Finance lease liability

5,110

3,987 Consolidated indebtedness

$ 925,127

$ 989,430









Net income

$ 126,487

$ 108,624 Depreciation and amortization

81,771

61,383 Interest expense

88,641

63,907 Income tax expense

39,827

35,728 EBITDA per Credit Agreement

336,726

269,642 Cash items(7)

15,230

25,443 Non-cash items(8)

12,634

9,510 Equity in earnings, net of distributions

(6,863)

(12,294) Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Agreement

$ 357,727

$ 292,301









Net leverage ratio

2.6x

3.4x











(1) Earnings per share amounts included in the "Adjusted net income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share" table above may not sum due to rounding differences. (2) For the nine months ended November 30, 2024, diluted earnings per share is based on weighted average shares outstanding of 29,076, as the Series A Preferred Stock that was redeemed May 9, 2024 is anti-dilutive. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share is based on weighted average shares outstanding of 30,123, as the Series A Preferred Stock is dilutive to adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted net income for adjusted earnings per share also includes the addback of Series A Preferred Stock dividends for the periods noted above. For further information regarding the calculation of earnings per share, see "Item I. Financial Statements—Note 3" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended November 30, 2024. (3) For the three and nine months ended November 30, 2024, represents a legal settlement and accrual related to a non-operating entity, and is classified as "Corporate" in our operating segment disclosure. For the three months ended November 30, 2023 represents a legal accrual related to the Metal Coatings segment of $4.5 million. For the nine months ended November 30, 2023, consists of the $4.5 million accrual for the Metal Coatings segment and $5.75 million for the settlement of a litigation matter related to the AIS segment that was retained following the sale of the AIS business. See "Item I. Financial Statements—Note 16" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended November 30, 2024. (4) Related to retention and transition of certain executive management employees. (5) On May 9, 2024, we redeemed the Series A Preferred Stock. The redemption premium represents the difference between the redemption amount paid and the book value of the Series A Preferred Stock. (6) The non-GAAP effective tax rate for each of the periods presented is estimated at 24.0%. (7) Cash items includes certain legal settlements, accruals, and retirement and other severance expense, and costs associated with the AVAIL JV transition services agreement. (8) Non-cash items include stock-based compensation expense and other non-cash expenses.

SOURCE AZZ, Inc.