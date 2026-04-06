AZZO Acquires Qubits Energy to Deliver Scalable Energy & Power Management for Data Centers and Other Mission-Critical Facilities

Enhances scalable EPMS capabilities, strengthens hyperscale data center offering, and establishes a strategic foundation for Latin American growth.

The deal expands AZZO's ability to deliver standardized EPMS across multi-site, mission-critical portfolios

Qubits Energy brings proven expertise in deploying energy systems for hyperscale data centers and colocation providers

Integration with AZZO's EnergyX® platform creates a unified solution for monitoring, control, and energy optimization

The acquisition enhances automation capabilities through AI-enabled engineering and deployment

AZZO gains an immediate operational footprint in Latin America via Qubits Energy's Colombia presence

The combined business is positioned to support rapid global growth in data center and digital infrastructure markets

The transaction strengthens AZZO's position in mission-critical infrastructure, where reliability and scalability are essential

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZO, a leading energy technology and services company, today announced the acquisition of Qubits Energy, a specialist in Electrical Power Management Systems (EPMS), advanced automation, and energy management solutions for data centers and other mission-critical facilities.

The acquisition expands AZZO's ability to deliver standardized, high-performance energy management systems across global data center and critical infrastructure portfolios, while establishing a strategic foothold in Latin America.

Qubits Energy, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, has built a strong reputation for delivering EPMS across large, distributed environments. Its engineering-led approach enables rapid deployment, consistency across sites, and high operational reliability.

By integrating Qubits Energy's capabilities into its EnergyX® platform, AZZO will deliver a unified architecture for monitoring, automation, and control across complex energy environments. This integration enhances AZZO's ability to support customers operating at scale specifically in high-growth sectors such as data centers.

Qubits Energy brings established relationships with hyperscale data center owners and major colocation providers, supporting environments where uptime, scalability, and speed of deployment are critical. These capabilities complement AZZO's EnergyX® platform and lifecycle services, positioning the combined organization to deliver consistent energy management systems across global portfolios, support rapid expansion of data center infrastructure in North America, and improve operational efficiency and reliability at scale.

The acquisition also provides AZZO with an established operational presence in Colombia, creating a foundation for growth across Latin America, a region experiencing increasing demand for digital infrastructure and energy resilience. This presence enables local engineering and delivery capabilities, supports global customers expanding into LATAM markets, and allows for scalable deployment of EnergyX® solutions across emerging data center hubs.

James DiLiberto, CEO of AZZO, said:

"Data center growth is accelerating globally, driving demand for standardized, scalable energy management solutions. Qubits Energy has demonstrated the ability to deliver these systems across complex, multi-site environments. By combining their expertise with AZZO's EnergyX® platform and lifecycle services, we can offer a unified solution to support the next generation of mission-critical infrastructure."

Ivan Ospina, CEO of Qubits Energy, added:

"Joining AZZO enables us to expand our reach and deliver our EPMS and automation capabilities on a global scale. Together, we are well positioned to provide intelligent, standardized energy systems to some of the world's most demanding data center environments."

Qubits Energy's team and solutions will be integrated into AZZO immediately. AZZO plans to accelerate investment in AI-driven automation and mission-critical services within its EnergyX® platform.

About AZZO

AZZO is an energy technology and services company that helps customers manage complex energy ecosystems. With over 20 years of experience, AZZO specializes in microgrids and energy management for critical infrastructure. Its EnergyX® platform provides real-time visibility, control, and analytics to deliver energy resilience, improved economics, and operational flexibility. For more information, please visit www.azzo.com.

About Qubits Energy

Qubits Energy delivers standardized Electrical Power Management Systems (EPMS) for mission-critical facilities, with a focus on multi-site data center environments. Its engineering-led approach and automation capabilities enable consistent, high-performance implementations across global portfolios. For more information, please visit www.qubitsenergy.com.

SOURCE AZZO