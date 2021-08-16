B-B-Back Again: Cookie BonBites Make Sweet Return To Cinnabon For Limited Time

After quickly selling out across the country during its last appearance in 2019, Cinnabon will offer Cookie BonBites for its longest time yet – now through early November – giving fans more opportunities to savor the freshly baked, bite-sized cinnamon roll and cookie goodness they've been craving throughout the fall. Fans can get their hands on Cookie BonBites at mall bakeries and Pilot Flying J Travel Center locations nationwide. Additionally, for the first time, Cookie BonBites will be sold on all food delivery platforms.

"After a year unlike any other, we are excited to bring some much needed frosting into the lives of our fans with the return of a treat they know and love – Cookie BonBites," said Kendall Ware, Chief Brand Officer, Cinnabon. "They are a Cinnabon fan-favorite and continue to be one of the most sought-after limited time offers, proving just how much our fans crave delicious and innovative Cinnabon treats that go beyond our classic rolls."

Cookie BonBites start at $3.29 (for one) and $14.99 (for eight); pricing may vary by location. To locate a bakery near you, visit locations.cinnabon.com. To stay updated on all things Cookie BonBite and Cinnabon, follow the brand on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram at @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon or visit Cinnabon.com.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC currently has more than 1,600 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.

For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

Cinnabon® and the Cinnabon® logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC, used under license.

Media Contacts:

Shawn Jackson, Manager, PR and Brand Communications, Cinnabon – [email protected]

Alyssa Schor, Zeno Group for Cinnabon – [email protected]

SOURCE Cinnabon

