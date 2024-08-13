Cinnabon and WARHEADS Release Limited-Edition Collaboration in Select Bakeries

Experience the Unexpected but Shockingly Delicious Candy-Topped Cinnamon Rolls and Frozen Beverage

Limited Time Only, While Supplies Last – Get it Before it's Gone!

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnabon, the fan favorite bakery known around the globe for its iconic, ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls, is collaborating with sour candy connoisseur WARHEADS to introduce a new flavor mashup with a pop. This first-of-its-kind collaboration for the two brands will bring a burst of unexpected flavor to Cinnabon® bakeries nationwide.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon x WARHEADS Topped Bons will be available in three bold and fruity flavors, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Watermelon. These Topped Bons sprinkle WARHEADS Sour Popping Candy onto Cinnabon's smooth, creamy and iconic cinnamon rolls for a perfectly balanced sweet & sour flavor explosion unlike any other. For flavor explorers looking for a way to cool off from the summer heat, the collaboration also features a limited time, sour yet refreshing WARHEADS® Chillatta. The new WARHEADS® beverage, available exclusively in Blue Raspberry, brings tingly WARHEADS® Sour Popping Candy to Cinnabon's classic frozen Chillatta for the ultimate treat for your taste buds.

"Fans know and love our classic cinnamon rolls, but at Cinnabon, we don't shy away from a little fun," said Michael Pittman, Vice President of Marketing at Cinnabon. "We are always looking for bold new ways to innovate for our most adventurous guests. Cinnabon x WARHEADS is truly a collaboration you have to try before you deny – and we know fans will keep coming back for another bite of this one-of-a-kind flavor combination."

These exclusive treats are available in limited quantities, so guests that want to experience the flavor rollercoaster that is Cinnabon x WARHEADS will need to act fast. The collaboration will be available in select bakeries while supplies last, beginning Monday, August 19.

"We are ecstatic to collaborate with such a beloved brand and give consumers a sweet new way to experience our super sour products," said Lindsay Karlin, VP of Marketing and Product Development at WARHEADS. "It's incredible to see two inventive brands like Cinnabon and WARHEADS come together to create something consumers have never seen before."

The Cinnabon x WARHEADS collaboration is just the beginning of Cinnabon's innovative line of Topped Bons, which deliver unexpected flavor combinations to shock and delight a variety of tastebuds. Fans wanting to stay in the know on what exciting new flavors to expect next can follow along on social or join Cinnabon Rewards. After signing up for Cinnabon Rewards, new members will receive a free 4ct BonBites Reward that can be redeemed at participating locations. Cinnabon Rewards members can also enjoy a birthday reward, bonus points for referring a friend, exclusive offers and sweet surprises. Terms and conditions apply; see the Cinnabon app to learn more.

About Cinnabon

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. As of March 31, 2024, Cinnabon had approximately 1,950 locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, universities, at home or in the office. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

About Impact Confections

Impact Confections is a U.S. based supplier of innovative confectionery products marketed under the WARHEADS® and Melster® Brands. WARHEADS is one of the most recognized sour candies in the market. Melster Candies, established in 1919, has been delighting consumers and retailers with its marshmallow treats for decades. Impact Confections is based in Janesville, Wisconsin. Learn more about Impact Confections by visiting https://impactconfections.com/ and follow WARHEADS on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contacts

Madison Behm, Brand PR Manager at Cinnabon – [email protected]

Alexis Ratliff, Product Manager at Impact Confections – [email protected]

SOURCE Cinnabon