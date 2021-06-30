B. Braun Announces Jennifer Prioleau as New Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, today announced that Jennifer Prioleau will be joining the company's Executive Leadership Team and will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer following a transition period. In this position, Prioleau will lead all legal, compliance and corporate governance functions for the B. Braun Group of Companies in North America.

Prioleau brings two decades of legal, compliance and corporate governance experience across a range of industries to B. Braun. "With her in-depth knowledge of legal issues, extensive experience leading legal teams, and proven ability to deliver innovative business and legal solutions, Jennifer is ideally qualified to lead our legal and compliance organizations," said Jean-Claude Dubacher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, B. Braun of America Inc.

Prioleau will replace Cathy Codrea, who last summer announced her decision to retire from B. Braun after more than twenty years of distinguished service. Codrea will transition responsibilities to Prioleau over the next several months, until she retires in the fall. "On behalf of our Executive Leadership Team, I want to thank Cathy for her deep sense of loyalty, sound legal counsel, and unwavering commitment to ensuring the company's success," said Dubacher.

Prioleau comes to B. Braun after 12 years in a variety of legal roles with HP Inc., most recently serving as Associate General Counsel for the Printing business, Strategic Business Management division, and Cybersecurity team. Prior to HP, Jennifer served as Assistant General Counsel at Maidenform Brands, Inc. and as an IP Associate in the Chicago office of Brinks Hofer Gilson & Lione. She began her career in journalism, with CNN and NBC News in Moscow, Russia. Prioleau received her Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University School of Law, and BA from Tufts University with a major in International Relations.

"I am inspired by B. Braun's mission to create medical and pharmaceutical products and services that improve the health of people around the globe," said Prioleau. "It is a high calling to work for a company whose tech innovations are fueling the future of healthcare, and I am so excited to work with the entire B. Braun team to execute on its growth strategy."

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

