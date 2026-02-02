B. Braun Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer Rob Albert

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun of America Inc. announced today that Chief Executive Officer Rob Albert will retire after 42 years with the company. Michael Parden, currently Managing Director of B. Braun U.K., has been appointed CEO effective on May 1st.

"Rob has demonstrated B. Braun's values and a commitment to improving patients' lives," said Jean‑Claude Dubacher, Chairman of B. Braun of America. "We are grateful for his leadership. With Michael stepping in, we will continue advancing our North America strategy."

Albert joined B. Braun in 1984 and held leadership roles across Operations, Sales and Marketing before becoming CEO in 2024. He will retire on June 30.

"B. Braun has been a community and a mission," Albert said. "I'm grateful for a meaningful 42‑year career and confident Michael will lead our organization forward."

Parden brings extensive experience in sales, marketing, operations and production, and will relocate to the Lehigh Valley with his family.

"Michael's operational expertise and collaborative leadership will strengthen our position in the North American market," Dubacher said.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the

B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

