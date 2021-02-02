B. Braun Infusomat® Space® Infusion Pump Receives 2021 Best in KLAS Award for Traditional Smart Pumps

"B. Braun is proud to be recognized as a quality leader in this critical market segment," said Jonathan Stapley, Director of Marketing of Infusion Systems at B. Braun. "It demonstrates that our dedication to innovation, consistent quality and reliable performance of our smart pumps and the expertise and dedication of our clinical and technical teams is meeting the highest standards of excellence required by our customers."

KLAS President, Adam Gale, said, "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

The B. Braun Space® pump platform has had the fewest FDA recalls, zero critical ECRI alerts, and the lowest rate of Maude complaints over the past 15 years.1 B. Braun's horizontal pump design enables vertical stacking of up to 16 devices connected to a single power cord and B. Braun's infusion pumps are the only devices on the market that can ensure continuity of care no matter where the pump is used including in the MRI suite. B. Braun's Space infusion pumps allow customers to standardize on a single platform for all of their large volume pump, syringe pump, and PCA infusions.

B. Braun offers a full-line of infusion pumps, drug library management, dose error reduction, and interoperability software. The company has a space efficient design which safely integrates with major EMR systems, asset tracking devices, alarm management technologies, and follows the IHE PCD standards in communication and integration. Their integration solution has been shown to improve IV pump utilization by 167%, resulting in $1M immediate capital savings through reduced inventory requirements.2

B. Braun's DoseGuard Software is the only drug library development solution available that fully integrates FDB's Infusion Knowledge Portal.3 This provides robust evidence-based drug limits with frequent content updates, collaborative authoring tools, and companion audit trails that enable site administrator customization of drug library records for streamlined upload and incorporation into smart pump software.

In addition, B. Braun offers DoseTrac® Software that provides real-time data for consistent documentation and recognition of issues that may lead to an adverse event. DoseTrac Software and Analysis Service have helped clients achieve up to 100% drug library compliance, up to 99% reduction in alerts and significant reduction in infusion related medication errors.4

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com.

