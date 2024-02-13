B. Braun Launches Heparin Sodium 2,000 Units in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 1,000 mL (2 units/mL)

B. Braun Medical Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 09:02 ET

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced today the launch of its new Heparin Sodium 2,000 units in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 1,000 mL (2 units/mL), the fifth product in its portfolio of Heparin premixed bags.

This new addition to the portfolio enhances the Company's ability to serve the diverse needs of healthcare facilities and their patients for this high-alert medication. The B. Braun Heparin portfolio is manufactured using EXCEL® IV Containers which are not made with natural rubber latex, DEHP or PVC, placing a priority on patient and environmental safety. Additionally, the product is manufactured and distributed by B. Braun's facility in Irvine, CA.

"We are excited to expand our Heparin portfolio while broadening our offering to our customers and patients. This launch reaffirms B. Braun's commitment to improving the security of supply by manufacturing pharmaceuticals in the United States from our Irvine, CA, facility," said Shawn Brinson, Director of Marketing, Injectable Drugs.

Heparin Sodium 2,000 units in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection 1,000 mL (2 units/mL), is indicated as an anticoagulant to maintain catheter patency.

For additional information, please see full Prescribing Information 

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications:

  • Uncontrollable active bleeding state except when this is due to disseminated intravascular coagulation
  • History of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) or heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (HITT)
  • Severe thrombocytopenia
  • Known hypersensitivity to heparin or pork products

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website

