B. Braun Launches Tromethamine Injection in EXCEL® IV Container

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced today the launch of its new Tromethamine Injection in the EXCEL® IV Container 500 mL in the U.S. market. This addition enhances the company's ability to serve the diverse needs of providers and their patients.

B. Braun manufactures Tromethamine using EXCEL IV Containers, which are not made with DEHP, PVC or natural rubber latex, prioritizing patient and environmental safety. The product is produced and distributed from B. Braun's Irvine, California facility.

"Existing Tromethamine products in the market are only available in glass bottles that can carry the risk of shattering and causing safety issues both in the pharmacy and at the bedside," says Jeremy Greene, Senior Director of Pharma Marketing. "We are proud to offer our Tromethamine Injection in our flexible EXCEL IV Container not made with DEHP, PVC or natural rubber latex—making it safe and easy for providers to store, handle and administer."

Each 100 mL contains Tromethamine 3.6 g (30 mEq) in water for injection. The solution is hypertonic 385 mOsmol/L (calc.). pH 8.6 (8.4-8.7).

For additional information, please see full Prescribing Information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications:

▪ Uremia and anuria.

▪ Chronic respiratory acidosis and salicylate intoxication in neonates.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.