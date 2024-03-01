B. Braun of America Appoints Two Executive Leadership Team Members to its Board of Directors

Rob Albert and Leigh Ann Stradford to Bring Their Diverse Healthcare Expertise to help transform the company's future

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun of America Inc. today announced the appointment of two members of its Executive Leadership Team to the company's Board of Directors. Rob Albert, who was recently announced as the next Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun of America Inc., and Leigh Ann Stradford, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of B. Braun Medical Inc., each bring a diverse set of experience and leadership in the healthcare industry to the Board.

Rob Albert Leigh Ann Stradford

"I am proud to welcome Rob and Leigh Ann to B. Braun of America's Board," said Jean-Claude Dubacher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Their health care expertise and commitment to our employees, providers and patients will be very important in helping to guide the company in the years ahead. I am excited to continue working with both Rob and Leigh Ann."

Leigh Ann Stradford joined B. Braun Medical as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer in January 2023. She has over 30 years of experience as a human resources executive and leader of successful teams at global medical technology and consumer companies.

"It is an honor to join the B. Braun of America Board of Directors as we work to transform the future of our organization," said Stradford. "I have dedicated my career to coaching, mentoring and challenging myself and others to grow and learn, and I look forward to serving alongside Board members who are equally passionate about our employees and the patients and providers they serve."

The addition of Rob Albert and Leigh Ann Stradford follows the previously announced appointments of Dr. Dorothee Bartels and Michael Reitermann to the B. Braun of America Board of Directors. A full listing of Board members can be found here.

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.