B. Braun of America Appoints Two Global Healthcare Leaders to its Board of Directors

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun of America Inc., a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, today announced the appointment of two new members to the company's board of directors. The appointments come as the company strengthens its focus on innovation, data and technology to deliver more tailored therapies and solutions to help healthcare providers improve patient outcomes.

Dorothee Bartels, PhD, MSc, is a global business and scientific leader with extensive experience using data analytics to improve healthcare outcomes. Dr. Bartels currently serves as Chief Digital Officer at Aetion, a global leader in healthcare analytics. Previously, she was global head of Real World Evidence and Digital Sciences at UCB Biosciences, and Clinical and Real World Data Strategy Lead at X, The Moonshot Factory within Alphabet (formerly Google X). Earlier in her career, Dr. Bartels was Corporate Head of Global Epidemiology at Boehringer Ingelheim and then Chief Digital Science Officer in the company's innovation lab, BI X. She maintains appointments as Associate Professor for Public Health and Epidemiology at Hannover Medical School, and Adjunct Professor for Epidemiology and Biostatistics at McGill University. Dr. Bartels holds an MSc degree in Epidemiology from the Harvard School of Public Health and a PhD in Human Biology (Epidemiology) from Hannover Medical School.

Michael Reitermann is a global commercial and technology leader with a distinguished record of anticipating and responding to developing technologies and care models that have transformed the healthcare sector. Prior to his retirement from Siemens Healthineers in 2019, Mr. Reitermann served as a member of the Managing Board, responsible for diagnostics, enterprise services and global sales and service. Before the spin-off of Siemens Healthineers, he held multiple executive positions at Siemens including Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, President of the North American commercial organization, and CEO of Molecular Imaging/Siemens Healthcare. Mr. Reitermann received an MS in Industrial Engineering from the Technical University of Karlsruhe, and an MBA from the University of British Columbia. He holds board positions with several international healthcare companies.

"We are pleased to welcome these accomplished global business leaders to B. Braun of America's board," said Jean-Claude Dubacher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The ability to learn from and leverage the knowledge and experience of Dr. Bartels and Mr. Reitermann will be a significant help in achieving our long-term growth targets and becoming one of the top innovative and customer-focused companies in healthcare."

About B. Braun 

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

