B Generous Partners with The Chasing M's Foundation and Damar Hamlin for Nationwide CPR and AED Training Fundraising Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B Generous, the world's leading credit provider to donors and nonprofits, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with The Chasing M's Foundation and NFL star Damar Hamlin to launch a groundbreaking fundraising campaign aimed at promoting CPR and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) training across the United States. This joint effort is designed to save lives by increasing access to vital life-saving skills and equipment.

Damar Hamlin Donate To Save Lives

The Chasing M's Foundation, founded by Damar Hamlin, is dedicated to making a difference in communities by empowering individuals with essential knowledge and tools to respond effectively during life-threatening emergencies. Together with B Generous, they are embarking on a mission to raise awareness and funds for widespread CPR and AED training initiatives that will help save lives.

Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, will serve as the campaign's face and ambassador, lending his star power and passion for community service to this crucial cause. He will actively engage with supporters, sharing his personal commitment to saving lives through education and preparedness.

Key highlights of the fundraising campaign include:

Prizes for Generosity: Individuals who donate to the campaign will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes, including signed jerseys and helmets from Damar Hamlin. These unique memorabilia items serve as tokens of appreciation for their support. Ultimate VIP Game Day Experience with Damar: As a grand gesture of gratitude, one lucky donor will be selected to be flown to a Buffalo Bills game for the ultimate game day experience. This winner will have the extraordinary opportunity to meet Damar Hamlin in person at the stadium, enjoy exclusive access, and witness an unforgettable football game.

B Generous is well-known for its cutting-edge technology, which facilitates effortless charitable giving and enables impactful collaborations between nonprofits and influential figures like Damar Hamlin. With this campaign, they aim to harness the power of generosity and community to save lives.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Chasing M's Foundation and Damar Hamlin on this vital initiative," said Dominic Kalms, CEO of B Generous. "CPR and AED training are essential skills that can save lives, and together we hope to make these critical resources more accessible to people across the nation."

Damar Hamlin, founder of The Chasing M's Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am excited to join forces with B Generous again to promote CPR and AED training. These skills can empower individuals to be the first responders in emergencies, and together, we can create safer communities."

Supporters and potential donors are encouraged to visit WWW.DONATEWITHDAMAR.ORG to learn more about the campaign, make a contribution, and enter for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Together, we can make a significant impact on public safety and save lives through education and preparedness.

For media inquiries and interviews with Damar Hamlin or B Generous representatives, please contact:

Dominic Kalms

[email protected]

310-666-3584

About Damar Hamlin: Damar Hamlin is a professional football player known for his exceptional skills on the field and his commitment to making a positive impact off the field. He is actively involved in various philanthropic initiatives, aiming to uplift communities and empower individuals. He started his clothing line, Chasing M's in 2018 to shed light on his mission to always chase after his dreams and impact millions of people. In his partnership with the American Heart Association, Damar has committed himself to ensuring that everybody has access to the same life saving measures that he had and that people are equipped to save a life. Damar has been recognized for his achievements in supporting his community by being awarded the NFLPA Alan Page award, the George Halas Award, the Variety Sports and Entertainment Community Impact Award. Damar also recently presented the Pat Tillman award to the training staff members who saved his life at the ESPY's. To support Damar's fundraising campaign please visit: WWW.DONATEWITHDAMAR.ORG

About B Generous: B Generous is the world's leading credit and lending solution for donors and nonprofits alike. Today, B Generous offers two lending products, the first is its flagship Donate Now, Pay Later™ product, which gives people the financial freedom to donate to nonprofits. With Donate Now, Pay Later, donors are able to finance donations to their favorite nonprofits, interest free, and while the organization receives the donation immediately, the donors pay over 3, 6, or 9 months. B Generous also offers a direct nonprofit lending product called "Accelerate" which provides instant social impact loans to nonprofits to help them manage cash flows and provide working capital in times of need. Started in 2021 by 3X venture-backed entrepreneur Dominic Kalms, B Generous is led by a team of nonprofit executives, philanthropists, fundraisers, and technologists. B Generous was recently included in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas List for 2023, won the PayTech for Good Award by FinTech Futures, and was accepted into the Rise Growth Academy by Barclays Bank. B Generous is also a member of Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program. To learn more, visit: https://bgenerous.com/

SOURCE B Generous