SEC Star Dallas Turner Partners with B Generous to Encourage Nonprofit Funding Among the Broader Sports Community and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B Generous, the world's leading credit provider to donors and nonprofits, announced today a dynamic partnership with SEC star and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker, Dallas Turner. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of sports and philanthropy, as Dallas Turner joins hands with B Generous to promote its revolutionary Donate Now, Pay Later technology and impactful 'Accelerate' product designed to provide crucial funding to nonprofits. B Generous recently earned a spot on Fast Company's World Changing Ideas List in 2023 and won the PayTech for Good Award by FinTech Futures for its Donate Now Pay Later product.

Dallas Turner's commitment to excellence on the field is matched by his dedication to driving positive change off the field. Through this partnership, he will play a pivotal role in expanding B Generous' engagement within Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the broader sports community. His involvement will extend to collaborating with sports-related nonprofits and university athletic departments, underlining the joint commitment to uplift communities and create lasting impact

Dominic Kalms, CEO of B Generous, shared his enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to welcome Dallas Turner to the B Generous family. His dedication to community empowerment resonates with our core values. This partnership will undoubtedly amplify our efforts to create a better future, one where philanthropy and sports intersect for the greater good."

B Generous, most known for its unique Donate Now, Pay Later technology, is setting new standards to make philanthropy more accessible and convenient. This offering, which is currently used by many of the nation's leading nonprofits including United Way, PETA, The Humane Society, The Jewish Federation, and more, allows donors to contribute to charitable causes without immediate financial strain. Supporters can donate to non-profit organizations and choose to make payments over time, while B Generous sends the nonprofit the full donation immediately easing financial burden on donors while enabling them to support causes they care about. Paired with the company's new Accelerate product, which provides essential financial support to nonprofits, Dallas' partnership will catalyze meaningful change across sectors.

"Joining forces with B Generous is a remarkable opportunity to extend my impact beyond the football field," said Dallas Turner. "I believe in the power of teamwork, not only in sports but also in making a difference. Together, we can inspire others to step forward and contribute to causes that matter." Dallas also stated, "this collaboration is consistent with my earlier initiatives with PoetrYY Finance to increase alumni donations to HBCUs and nonprofits serving underrepresented communities as well as PoetrYY's unique management platform that assists me in managing my NIL banking and contracts. Both of my parents are graduates of HBCUs which provides a connection for me."

The partnership between B Generous and Dallas Turner is poised to make waves, leveraging sports as a vehicle for social change. Through the synergy of innovation, passion, and purpose, this collaboration aims to inspire individuals, organizations, and communities to unite in building a brighter tomorrow. To learn more about B Generous, please visit, www.bgenerous.com .

About B Generous: B Generous is the world's leading credit and lending solution for donors and nonprofits alike. Today, B Generous offers two lending products, the first is its flagship Donate Now, Pay Later™ product, which gives people the financial freedom to donate to nonprofits. With Donate Now, Pay Later, donors are able to finance donations to their favorite nonprofits, interest free, and while the organization receives the donation immediately, the donors pay over 3, 6, or 9 months. B Generous also offers a direct nonprofit lending product called "Accelerate" which provides instant social impact loans to nonprofits to help them manage cash flows and provide working capital in times of need. Started in 2021 by multi-venture-backed entrepreneur Dominic Kalms, B Generous is led by a team of nonprofit executives, philanthropists, fundraisers, and technologists, with Board & Advisory Board members, and Investors from PayPal, FICO, Affirm, J.P. Morgan, WebBank, Blackbaud, GuideStar (Candid), CharityNavigator, United Way Worldwide, Give.org, UNICEF, ASPCA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Susan G. Komen, and many more. B Generous was recently included in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas List for 2023 and recently won the PayTech for Good Award by FinTech Futures. B Generous is also a member of Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program. To learn more, visit: www.bgenerous.com .

About Dallas Turner: Dallas Turner is a distinguished football outside linebacker, celebrated for his exceptional skills and dedication to the game. Beyond his sports achievements, Dallas is a passionate advocate for social change and community upliftment.

About PoetrYY Finance: PoetrYY Finance ("PoetrYY") is a full stack neobank fintech company providing financial services to collegiate NIL athletes, professional athletes,HBCUs and colleges, small business enterprises and startups. PoetrYY's commitment to to increasing donations to in the sports and philanthropic realms for HBCUs, Colleges & Universities, and nonprofits aligns with B Generous' goals.

