B. Riley Expands Corporate Advisory and Valuation Services Practice with Key Hire

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) today announced the addition of Virginia Schnippel as a Managing Director within the Corporate Advisory & Valuation Services practice at B. Riley Advisory Services.

"We are excited to welcome Virginia and her skills to our corporate advisory valuation services team," said Chad Yutka, Executive Managing Director and National Corporate Advisory & Valuation Services Practice Leader at B. Riley Advisory Services. "Virginia brings significant industry and valuation experience across many industries, and her addition demonstrates our commitment to having best-in-class expertise in advisory services offerings."

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Schnippel is a leading valuation professional with over 23 years of experience supporting domestic and international mergers & acquisitions, recovery & reorganization, tax and a variety of other valuation related advisory work. She joins B. Riley from CohnReznick where she most recently served as a Principal in the firm's Valuation Advisory Group. She previously worked in the valuation services practices at BDO USA, Ernst & Young, and Grant Thornton LLP.

Schnippel is an Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) with the American Society of Appraisers. She holds B.S. degrees in Accounting, Finance & International Studies from the Kelley School of Business of Indiana University. She can be reached at [email protected].

For more information on B. Riley Advisory's services, visit: www.brileyadvisoryservices.com.

About B. Riley Advisory Services

B. Riley Advisory Services is a leading provider of specialty business advisory services that works with law firms, lenders, private equity sponsors, and companies of all types on business challenges such as planning and executing a major acquisition or divestiture, pursuing a fraud investigation or corporate litigation, or managing through a business crisis or bankruptcy. The firm offers a unique mix of appraisal services including asset-based lending (ABL) valuations, restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, and transaction support services including due diligence and quality of earnings reviews. For more information, visit www.brileyadvisoryservices.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com and follow us on LinkedIn andon X (formerly known as Twitter).

