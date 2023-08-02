B. Riley Financial Affiliate Retained to Lead Store Rationalization for SALAMANDER

News provided by

B. Riley Financial

02 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

GA Europe Leading Optimization of Over 120 Salamander Retail Stores in Germany, Hungary, and Austria

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, today announced its retail liquidation affiliate has been retained to assist in the restructuring and store rationalization of SALAMANDER ("Salamander") in connection with the leading European shoe retailer's recent insolvency.

GA Europe, subsidiary of B. Riley Retail Solutions, is assisting with the optimization of Salamander's store footprint in Germany, Hungary, and Austria. Salamander is a manufacturer and retailer of footwear with inventory spanning a wide selection of shoes, including sandals, sneakers, boots for men, women and children, as well as handbags, backpacks, and other accessories.

In Germany, GA Europe is managing the sale of approximately €30 million in inventory across 77 Salamander and Klauser stores to finance the self-administration process and to support the reopening of its stores with fresh concepts and new inventory later this Fall.

"We are seeing more opportunities to support both healthy and stressed retailers as an advisor to help navigate a restructuring and as a provider of liquidity, whether to refresh concepts or finance monetization to creditors," said Scott Carpenter, CEO of B. Riley Retail Solutions. "With growing momentum in Europe, and Germany in particular, this engagement is another example of our ability to leverage our balance sheet to create a unique solution to support our clients while also generating attractive returns for our platform."

In addition to facilitating the reopening of stores in Germany, GA Europe is currently leading clearance sales and the wind down of 36 Salamander and Delka stores in Austria and 13 Salamander stores in Hungary.

GA Europe previously completed the closing of 10 stores in the Czech Republic (6) and Slovakia (4).

About GA Europe

GA Europe has been involved in complex retail situations across Europe since 2010. The firm has a compelling track record of solving challenging retail situations, operating in partnership with retailers, private equity sponsors, financial stakeholders, corporate lenders, and their professional advisors. As an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), GA Europe leverages extensive retail experience and asset disposition expertise to support its business partners quickly and effectively. The firm's services focus on valuing retail assets, lending to retailers and working out complex distressed situations, often by taking senior investment positions. For more information, please visit: www.gaeurope.com.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc.

B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. We leverage cross-disciplinary expertise and resources of our affiliated subsidiaries to provide end-to-end, collaborative financial services spanning investment banking, brokerage, wealth and investment management, business advisory, valuation, and asset disposition services. On a principal basis, B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders. Certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. Founded in 1997, B. Riley is headquartered in Los Angeles with more than 2,000 affiliated personnel. Learn more at www.brileyfin.com.

B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates.

Media Contact
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Also from this source

B. Riley Financial to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 9, 2023

B. Riley Financial Closes $115 Million Common Stock Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriter Option

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.